New Virtual Public Charter School Program, Connections Academy at Springs, Offers K-10 Option for Southern California Families

Connections Academy at Springs will meet the needs of students who will benefit from the flexibility to fit school into their lives and seek academic challenges in line with state standards with a fully online program.

Teachers will be specially trained to deliver instruction in the virtual environment and provide individualized support to meet each student's academic needs and learning preferences. A parent, or another adult "Learning Coach," will play a key role alongside the California-credentialed teachers to set daily routines, monitor student progress in the home and track attendance. Learning Coaches will be trained and supported by robust resources and communication tools designed to help families succeed.

The new online program will provide students access to core classes and engaging electives, as well as virtual clubs, field trips, events, and activities throughout the year. The flexible schedule also allows students time to play sports, explore art, volunteer, or pursue their passions outside of the virtual classroom.

"Connections Academy at Springs is the newest partner in California to utilize the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which has served more than 75,000 students since 2004 in the state. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to learning, and families deserve an option that will empower self-motivated, tech-savvy students to take ownership of their educational journey," said Dr. Donna Hutchison, Vice President for Educational Partnerships at Pearson Virtual Schools, which delivers Connections Academy online learning solutions. "With a shared commitment to personalized learning, parent involvement, and community-building, Springs Charter Schools is a fitting partner to bring this new online program to life for families across Southern California."

"We are excited to offer Connections Academy at Springs to Southern California families and provide a proven curriculum that has supported thousands of students on their academic journeys for more than 20 years," said Dr. Kathleen Hermsmeyer, superintendent of Springs Charter Schools. "Connections Academy at Springs will provide a collaborative, personalized learning experience for students to gain the skills they need to be successful in today's fast-paced, ever-changing world."

Connections Academy at Springs will serve a maximum of 500 students in grades K-10 during its first year and expand each year to serve additional grades and students. As a public school program, there will be no fees or tuition to attend Connections Academy at Springs and all students will be required to meet the same academic standards and take the same assessments as traditional public school students.

Interested families are encouraged to visit the website at https://connectionsacademy.com/california-springs-online-school or call 1-833-591-0251 to learn more.

About Connections Academy at Springs

Connections Academy at Springs is a unique, tuition-free, online public charter school program for K-10 students residing across Southern California in Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. In partnership with Springs Charter Schools, the school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Opening for the 2024-2025 school year, Connections Academy at Springs creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit https://connectionsacademy.com/california-springs-online-school.

About Springs Charter Schools

Springs Charter Schools are tuition-free, public schools of choice serving more than 10,000 Southern California students and their families. Many Springs parents choose to homeschool full-time or participate in online-supported programs, while others choose two to five days per week of a blended model that includes classroom instruction with homestudy components. Springs serves TK-12th grade with student center locations in San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, and Orange counties while additionally serving students virtually in Inyo, Imperial, Kern, and Los Angeles counties. Springs Charter Schools' administrative offices are located at 27740 Jefferson Avenue, Temecula, CA 92590. Phone: (951) 252-8800. Website: http://www.SpringsCS.org.

