New Vital Controls to Achieve PCI DSS 4.0 Compliance Now Available in Fortra Managed WAF

A WAF is an essential element of a security strategy for any organization with a web presence and APIs. Fortra solves the most significant challenge of optimizing the protection provided by a WAF through its managed services for SMEs to Fortune 500 customers.

Fortra Managed WAF is the only WAF solution that enforces the execution of active items in the browser, regardless of whether they are delivered via inline, first, or third-party scripts. With this release, Fortra Managed WAF closes a gap that still is prevalent in competitors' WAFs where they are unable to comprehensively address inline script integrity enforcement, a delivery mechanism used by most websites.

"Most WAFs offer client-side protection inventory running scripts and only alert when a significant change to script behavior is detected," said Rob Pollard, Managing Director, Fortra's Alert Logic. "Fortra Managed WAF leverages modern browser security features to either alert or automatically block unauthorized or modified scripts from executing. This results in a higher level of security and data protection, giving organizations comprehensive control of their web supply chain attack surface."

About Fortra

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more at fortra.com.

