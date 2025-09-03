New VOYOLink Integration Unlocks Geotab Fleets for Repair Shops

New Integration Directly Connects Fleets to Service Providers in Under Three Minutes
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyomotive, LLC today announced that its VOYOLink platform is now listed on the Geotab Marketplace, offering fleet managers a streamlined solution to connect Geotab-equipped vehicles to their preferred service providers in under three minutes. With access to over 36,000 locations across North America—including many specializing in heavy-duty maintenance—VOYOLink lets fleet operators leverage their existing provider relationships to reduce service-related expenses while improving vehicle uptime.
Once set up, VOYOLink connects fleet vehicles to selected service providers with a single click. Vehicles immediately begin securely transmitting real-time vehicle health alerts and maintenance notifications.
These alerts are delivered directly into the provider's shop management system, enabling faster evaluations, improved scheduling, and shorter repair cycles.
Key benefits for fleets include:
- Fast setup – Connect Geotab-equipped vehicles to service providers in under three minutes
- One-click integration – Choose from over 36,000 service locations across the U.S. and Canada
- Automatic data delivery – Health alerts and maintenance notifications flow directly to provider IT systems
- Reduced downtime – Vehicles are pre-evaluated remotely, streamlining diagnostics and approvals
- Supports all vehicle classes – Designed for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleet operations
About Voyomotive
Voyomotive is a connected vehicle technology company that helps fleets reduce costs, improve uptime, and optimize maintenance through real-time data integration. Its VOYOLink platform enables seamless connectivity between fleet vehicles and third-party service provider systems, automating the flow of diagnostics and maintenance alerts to accelerate service decisions. With support for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, Voyomotive's solutions are trusted by fleet operators across North America to streamline operations and extend vehicle lifecycles.
Media Contact
Harald Ekman, Voyomotive, 1 8883214633, [email protected], www.voyolink.com
SOURCE Voyomotive
Share this article