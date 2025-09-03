New VOYOLink Integration Unlocks Geotab Fleets for Repair Shops

"Listing VOYOLink on the Geotab Marketplace gives fleets an immediate way to transform how they interact with service providers," said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive. "It closes the loop between telematics and service—enabling data to drive decisions and repairs without delay." Post this

These alerts are delivered directly into the provider's shop management system, enabling faster evaluations, improved scheduling, and shorter repair cycles.

Key benefits for fleets include:

Fast setup – Connect Geotab-equipped vehicles to service providers in under three minutes

One-click integration – Choose from over 36,000 service locations across the U.S. and Canada

Automatic data delivery – Health alerts and maintenance notifications flow directly to provider IT systems

Reduced downtime – Vehicles are pre-evaluated remotely, streamlining diagnostics and approvals

Supports all vehicle classes – Designed for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleet operations

About Voyomotive

Voyomotive is a connected vehicle technology company that helps fleets reduce costs, improve uptime, and optimize maintenance through real-time data integration. Its VOYOLink platform enables seamless connectivity between fleet vehicles and third-party service provider systems, automating the flow of diagnostics and maintenance alerts to accelerate service decisions. With support for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, Voyomotive's solutions are trusted by fleet operators across North America to streamline operations and extend vehicle lifecycles.

Media Contact

