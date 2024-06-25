New Wafer Stages and Ultra-Precision Motion Systems at Semicon West, July 9 - 11, in San Francisco, CA

Experience PI's new piezo wafer stages, granite-based multi-axis systems for thin film metrology, air bearing stages, laser beam steering systems, and sub-nanometer precision piezo stages, backed by decades of nanopositioning experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PI's booth at the 2024 Semicon West (#332) will focus on high precision multi-axis wafer stages, piezo wafer metrology stages, and air bearing stages for metrology and wafer stealth dicing. We will also show alignment systems for silicon photonics applications and high-speed beam steering systems for laser beam delivery. For applications such as surface metrology, fast nano-focus stages are available with a choice of piezo and voice coil motors.

PI's high precision solutions and motion systems find applications in nano-lithography, laser optics, mask inspection, CD measurement, wafer inspection and metrology, and wafer dicing. PI focuses on global growth markets such as Semiconductor Manufacturing, Silicon Photonics, Quantum Computing, Industrial Automation, High Resolution Microscopy, and Life Sciences.

Can't make it to San Francisco? You can take a look at a variety of performance automation for semicon, photonics, and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies.

