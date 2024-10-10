New Wall-Mount Swing-Gate Racks Combine Space Efficiency with Instant Access

"Though wall-mounted racks are very space-efficient, they sometimes make it harder to access your equipment," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "But our swing-gate wall-mounts solve that, with instant access to all your rear cable ports." Post this

ShowMeCables' wall-mount swing-gate racks are offered in two main designs: enclosed cabinets or open-frame racks. All are made of robust cold-rolled steel with a durable black powder-coated finish and square-hole cage-nut mounting. The rear hinges are reversible to best adapt to any room configuration.

The enclosed cabinets have capacity options of 6U, 9U or 12U. To accommodate an array of equipment sizes and space constraints, they come in four exterior depth options of 18, 22, 24 and 26 inches. Inside the cabinets, the rack depths are adjustable; choose from models with maximum depths of 12, 16, 18.5 or 20 inches. Each enclosure has a weight capacity of either 150 or 200 pounds.

The enclosed cabinets have either a perforated metal front door for added ventilation or a tempered-glass door that enables monitoring of components. The enclosures with glass doors also include two built-in electric fans in the top panel. Both door styles can be hinged on the right or left and are lockable. Locks are also included on the rear swing gate and on each removable side panel.

The new swing-gate open-frame racks offer the ultimate in ventilation and easy access to equipment. They come in 9U, 12U or 15U. All have an exterior depth of 24 inches and a rail depth that adjusts out to 22 inches. They can solidly hold up to 110 pounds.

"Though wall-mounted racks are very space-efficient, they sometimes make it harder to access your equipment," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "But our swing-gate wall-mounts solve that, with instant access to all your rear cable ports."

ShowMeCables' black wall-mount swing-gate racks are in stock and available for free same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (866) 308-2450.

