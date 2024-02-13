New Weekend Dates Announced for Noble Grazing Essentials in Waller, Texas

Noble is also offering a one-time-only discount in honor of the launch of its 2024 educational series.
ARDMORE, Okla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Research Institute, the nation's largest independent 501(c)(3) agricultural research organization, has announced new locations, weekend dates, and a one-time only discount for the first Noble Grazing Essentials course next month in Waller, Texas.
The Noble Grazing Essentials course series launch will now be hosted Friday, Mar. 8 through Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, in Waller, Texas, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Waller. To celebrate the launch of the 2024 educational course series, Noble is offering a one-time only 20% discount to all registrants of the Waller location.
Additional course discounts are available for current students, tribal nations, active military and veterans. To determine eligibility for these additional discounts and to register for Waller, Texas, click here.
The three-day Noble Grazing Essentials course, designed for ranchers and farmers of all experience levels, equips participants with the skills to maximize forage use without overgrazing, calculate optimal carrying capacity and stocking rates and develop a personalized and tailored grazing plan. They learn how to determine the limiting factors of current grazing practices, develop a strategy to address forage production issues and establish stocking rates and grazing goals for enhanced resilience and grazing production.
In addition, Noble Research Institute announced that the 2024 Noble Land Essentials course series will launch Feb. 21-22 at the Texas Wildlife Association in New Braunfels, Texas, and ranchers and farmers interested in attending can register here. To celebrate the launch of this new educational series, designed to help ranchers and farmers unlock their ranch's growth potential with healthy, fertile soil, Noble has announced a 20% discount for this first class in New Braunfels.
The Noble Land Essentials course will help ranchers and farmers grow more nutritious forage from fertile soils, build drought resilience while mitigating flood risk, and boost ranch productivity and long-term profitability. They learn how to reduce expenses associated with supplemental feeds through enhanced forage quality and extended grazing seasons and improve herd health by grazing livestock on diverse forages.
Additional 2024 course locations include the following:
Noble Land Essentials
- Feb. 21-22, 2024, in New Braunfels, Texas – with a 20% discount offered
- Mar. 13-14, 2024, in San Angelo, Texas
- Apr 3-4, 2024, in Edmond, Oklahoma
- May 8-9, 2024, in Greenwood, Arkansas
- May 16-17, 2024, in Stephenville, Texas
Noble Grazing Essentials
- Mar. 6-8, 2024, in Waller, Texas – with a 20% discount offered
- Apr. 16-18, 2024, in Ardmore, Oklahoma
- May 21-23, 2024, in Elmdale, Kansas
To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit http://www.noble.org.
About Noble Research Institute
Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest independent agriculture research organization and public charity, supporting ranchers and farmers with research, education and mentorship for regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has been a leading, trusted resource in agricultural research and education dedicated to land stewardship. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.
To learn more about Noble Research Institute, visit http://www.noble.org.
