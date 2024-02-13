New Weekend Dates Announced for Noble Grazing Essentials in Waller, Texas

Noble Research Institute, the nation's largest independent agricultural research organization, has announced new locations, weekend dates, and a one-time only discount for the first Noble Grazing Essentials course next month in Waller, Texas. Post this

Additional course discounts are available for current students, tribal nations, active military and veterans. To determine eligibility for these additional discounts and to register for Waller, Texas, click here.

The three-day Noble Grazing Essentials course, designed for ranchers and farmers of all experience levels, equips participants with the skills to maximize forage use without overgrazing, calculate optimal carrying capacity and stocking rates and develop a personalized and tailored grazing plan. They learn how to determine the limiting factors of current grazing practices, develop a strategy to address forage production issues and establish stocking rates and grazing goals for enhanced resilience and grazing production.

In addition, Noble Research Institute announced that the 2024 Noble Land Essentials course series will launch Feb. 21-22 at the Texas Wildlife Association in New Braunfels, Texas, and ranchers and farmers interested in attending can register here. To celebrate the launch of this new educational series, designed to help ranchers and farmers unlock their ranch's growth potential with healthy, fertile soil, Noble has announced a 20% discount for this first class in New Braunfels.

The Noble Land Essentials course will help ranchers and farmers grow more nutritious forage from fertile soils, build drought resilience while mitigating flood risk, and boost ranch productivity and long-term profitability. They learn how to reduce expenses associated with supplemental feeds through enhanced forage quality and extended grazing seasons and improve herd health by grazing livestock on diverse forages.

Additional 2024 course locations include the following:

Noble Land Essentials

Feb. 21-22, 2024 , in New Braunfels, Texas – with a 20% discount offered

Mar. 13-14, 2024, in San Angelo, Texas

Apr 3-4, 2024, in Edmond, Oklahoma

May 8-9, 2024, in Greenwood, Arkansas

May 16-17, 2024, in Stephenville, Texas

Noble Grazing Essentials

Mar. 6-8, 2024, in Waller, Texas – with a 20% discount offered

Apr. 16-18, 2024, in Ardmore, Oklahoma

May 21-23, 2024, in Elmdale, Kansas

To learn more about Noble Research Institute and its educational programs, please visit http://www.noble.org.

About Noble Research Institute

Noble Research Institute is the nation's largest independent agriculture research organization and public charity, supporting ranchers and farmers with research, education and mentorship for regenerating soil health to improve their land, livestock and livelihood. Since 1945, Noble Research Institute has been a leading, trusted resource in agricultural research and education dedicated to land stewardship. Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to regenerating our nation's grazing lands, Noble actively manages 13,500 acres of working ranchlands to provide real-world insights and applications for farmers and ranchers.

To learn more about Noble Research Institute, visit http://www.noble.org.

Media Contact

Kim Leaston, Noble Research Institute, 5802235810, [email protected], www.noble.org

