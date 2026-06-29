New Wellness Guide Helps Adults Over 50 Take Control of Their Health: Part of a New Life-Stage Wellness Series

This series is about meeting people where they are and helping them take the next step toward true wellness. Post this

The Over 50 Wellness Guide focuses on the unique health concerns facing adults in the second half of life, including metabolic health, cardiovascular risk, muscle loss, and stress-related conditions. Rather than offering quick fixes or restrictive plans, the guide provides clear, research-informed strategies that readers can apply in their everyday lives.

"Many people believe that declining health is just a natural part of aging," said Dr. Hansen. "But in many cases, it's the result of patterns that can be changed. This guide is about helping people understand those patterns and take simple, meaningful steps to improve their health."

The book is part of Dr. Hansen's broader vision for a life-stage approach to wellness, which recognizes that individuals face different health priorities at different life stages.

The Wellness Guide Series includes:

The Young Adult Wellness Guide (ages 18–35), focused on building a strong foundation for long-term health

The Midlife Wellness Guide (ages 35–50), addressing the challenges of stress, hormonal changes, and lifestyle pressures

The Over 50 Wellness Guide, focused on reversing poor health and sustaining strength, energy, and independence

"Most health advice treats everyone the same," Dr. Hansen explained. "But a 25-year-old, a 45-year-old, and a 65-year-old are dealing with very different realities. This series is about meeting people where they are and helping them take the next step toward true wellness."

Across all three guides, Dr. Hansen emphasizes a consistent philosophy: wellness should be practical, understandable, and sustainable – not complicated or overwhelming.

Instead of promoting extreme approaches, the guides focus on:

Building awareness of how daily habits affect long-term health

Developing consistent, manageable routines

Understanding the role of nutrition, movement, and stress

Supporting both physical and mental well-being

"The goal isn't perfection," said Dr. Hansen. "It's clarity and consistency. It's about helping people make better decisions, one step at a time."

The Over 50 Wellness Guide is a free download from EmpoweringSites.com and for a minimal fee on Amazon Kindle.

More information: https://www.empoweringsites.com/empowering-wellness-guides

About Dr. Randall Hansen: Dr. Randall Hansen is a wellness educator, author, and founder of EmpoweringAdvice.com. Through his writing and teaching, he focuses on helping individuals better understand their health and develop sustainable, practical strategies for long-term well-being. His work explores the connections among healing, lifestyle, stress, metabolic health, spirituality, and personal empowerment. Learn more at: RandallSHansen.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Randall Hansen, EmpoweringSites.com, 1 3868718048, [email protected], https://www.empoweringsites.com/

SOURCE EmpoweringSites.com