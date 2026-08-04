New White Paper Examines Global Calcium Intake Gap and Science Behind Plant-Based Solutions

"Calcium is a foundation for aging well, staying mobile, and staying strong over time, especially for women. Even so, many people are still falling short, and GLP-1s are widening that gap. We created WholeCal to help close it with a whole-food, plant-based source of calcium." Post this

Postmenopausal women, adolescents, athletes, individuals who avoid dairy and GLP-1 users are among the groups most at risk. Reduced food consumption associated with GLP-1 agonists has been linked to a 5% to 12% decrease in calcium, vitamin D and magnesium intake, and research presented by Dr. John Horneff at the 2026 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual meeting found that GLP-1 users had osteoporosis incidence roughly 30% higher than non-users.

Because suboptimal calcium intake is tied to reduced bone density, increased fracture risk, and broader systemic effects, supplementation is an important tool for those who struggle to meet recommended levels through diet alone.

Jordan Golshan, founder and CEO of Vegan Minerals, sees a shift underway in how people think about calcium.

"Calcium is starting to get the recognition it deserves again. It has long been dismissed as a basic mineral, but it's really a foundation for aging well, staying mobile, and staying strong over time, especially for women. Even so, many people are still falling short, and GLP-1s are widening that gap. We created WholeCal to help close it with a whole-food, plant-based source of calcium," Golshan said.

Emerging research suggests that mineral complexes derived from Lithothamnion calcareum may offer advantages in bioavailability and gastrointestinal tolerability compared with conventional calcium sources, while also aligning with consumer demand for natural, sustainably sourced ingredients. Research links these complexes to support for bone structure and strength, dental enamel remineralization, normal muscle function, neuromuscular health and cardiovascular function.

"Formulators are looking for calcium solutions that meet today's expectations for clean labels, plant-based sourcing and credible science, without compromising on functionality," said Leslie Gallo, president of Artemis International. "WholeCal helps fill that gap by delivering calcium as a certified organic, naturally occurring multi-mineral matrix that supports differentiated products across supplement, food and beverage applications."

WholeCal, derived from Lithothamnion calcareum harvested from deposits along the coast of Brazil, delivers plant-based calcium within a naturally occurring multi-mineral matrix containing magnesium and more than 70 trace minerals. This award-winning ingredient is designed to help brands meet demand for clean-label, plant-based calcium solutions backed by research on absorption, tolerability and multi-mineral support.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly aware that not all mineral sources are the same, and they are looking for ingredients backed by science," said Eric Oishi, president of Generichem Corporation. "With WholeCal, we can now offer a whole-food, plant-based source of calcium that meets growing demand for clean-label, science-backed nutrition."

WholeCal is available in the U.S. through Artemis International and Generichem Corporation. Product information, samples and formulation support are available upon request. The full white paper is available for download at http://wholecal.com/wp2026.

About Vegan Minerals

Vegan Minerals offers sustainable, plant-based solutions for human and pet nutrition. Its flagship ingredient, WholeCal®, is a 100% organic, whole-food source of calcium and trace minerals derived from red marine algae.

About Artemis International

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., Artemis International was founded in 1995 by Jan Mills and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025. A woman-owned company, Artemis leads the industry in science-driven, flavonoid-rich, berry, botanical and mushroom-based nutraceutical ingredients, for use in dietary supplements, food and beverages, and cosmeceutical products.

About Generichem Corporation

For 50 years, Generichem has supplied high-quality minerals, excipients and active ingredients to customers across a wide range of industries. Generichem has represented leading producers worldwide, built long-standing supplier partnerships and maintained rigorous quality standards. With responsive customer service and a commitment to consistency, Generichem delivers the reliability and confidence its customers depend on.

Media Contact

Adriana Golshan, Vegan Minerals, 1 (323) 690-1420, [email protected], https://veganminerals.com/

SOURCE Vegan Minerals