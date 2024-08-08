New White Paper from MiEN Explores How to Redesign Learning Spaces for Neurodiverse Learners

The eight-page guide explores ideas and strategies to transform current learning environments into inclusive spaces that recognize and celebrate neurodiversity.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While there are neurodiverse students in every school in the country, many learning environments are not designed to address their unique gifts and needs. To help schools support neurodiverse learners and enrich the learning experience of all students, MiEN Company has published a new white paper, "Redesigning Learning Spaces for Neurodiverse Learners."
The eight-page guide explores ideas and strategies to transform current learning environments into inclusive spaces that recognize and celebrate neurodiversity. The paper, which is authored by Special Needs Consultant Cecilia Cruse, MS, OTR/L, discusses neurodiversity and examines new research as well as existing challenges for neurodiverse students. It explores current teaching practices and frameworks such as Universal Design for Learning (UDL). It also offers many practical ways that schools can support neurodiverse students and prioritize inclusive strategies and practices.
"Some brains function differently than 'neurotypical' brains, and some students may require different supports," said VP of Education and Marketing, Dr. Christina Counts. "With this white paper, educators and school support staff can gain new insights into neurodiversity, reimagine their instructional practices, and create classrooms and learning spaces where all learners can thrive."
To download a free copy of "Redesigning Learning Spaces for Neurodiverse Learners," educators can visit miencompany.com/resources/white-papers/.
About MiEN Company
MiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways. An American company with a strong European influence, its products and services represent the ideas and collaborative efforts of an expert team of suppliers, designers, and engineers. Built strong and durable using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, its products rank high in the industry in meeting the demands of creating dynamic and collaborative learning environments. For more information go to https://miencompany.com
