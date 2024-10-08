New Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 Antennas Present Multi-Port Options

"They are perfect for customers looking to upgrade their systems to handle more spectrum, achieve low latency, and ensure compatibility with the newest devices," said Senior Product Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Also, they are versatile enough for indoor low-profile, in-building and mobile applications." Post this

Key features include the ability to cover the latest frequency bands of Wi-Fi 6e and unlicensed 6 GHz bands, tilt-and-swivel rubber duck options, and multi-port omnidirectional and flat-panel designs. They deliver 1.2 GHz more spectrum than previous Wi-Fi antennas, which translates to enhanced performance and future-proofing for the latest devices released in 2021 and beyond.

"This new line provides reliable, high-performance solutions that support the latest wireless technologies," said Senior Product Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They are perfect for customers looking to upgrade their systems to handle more spectrum, achieve low latency, and ensure compatibility with the newest devices. Also, they are versatile enough for indoor low-profile, in-building and mobile applications."

Pasternack's new Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

