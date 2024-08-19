New Women's Empowerment Book Details One Woman's Journey to Healing and Inner Peace

"You can change your life at any stage of your life, and I hope to inspire readers to have hope for the future." Post this

"My hope for this book is to plant the seed of looking at the world in a different way, which starts with each individual," Reynolds said. "You can change your life at any stage of your life, and I hope to inspire readers to have hope for the future."

Reynolds hopes to reach women of all types who are on a healing journey and looking for a new direction in their lives. She hopes readers can learn from her mistakes.

"Most of us are brought to our knees by this crazy thing called life at some point in our lives," Reynolds said. "I want to share with readers how I got back up, and I hope that my words can help readers feel less alone. It does not matter what brings you to your knees, it's how you get back up that counts."

"Let Us Start the Conversation"

By Rae Reynolds

ISBN: 9798765246368 (softcover); 9798765246382 (hardcover); 9798765246375 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rae Reynolds is a Shockwave Therapist, Ondamed Practitioner and Registered Massage Therapist. She is an old soul, a mother, a survivor, a therapist, a voyeur of life and a warrior who has heard the stories of many. Reynolds currently resides in the Georgian Bay, where she lives on the shores and where she has witnessed and acquired her love for this planet. Let Us Start the Conversation is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850187-let-us-start-the-conversation.

Media Contact

