New WORX 20V Power Share Stick Vacuum Eliminates Down Time with Dual Charging Wall Mount

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX® 20V Power Share Stick Vacuum brings portability, versatility and effective cleaning options to areas throughout the home. The lightweight, 5.5 lb. stick vac features a 4-stage cyclonic filtration system and ReadyCharge™ dual charging wall mount for uninterrupted runtime.

Leave the upright vacuum cleaner or canister vac in the closet. With cordless convenience, this portable stick vac is ready for quick dry pickups. A push of a button releases the handheld vac to capture crumbs between cushions, dust on window sills and blinds, shelves, counters and more. Plus, it works great as a detailing tool for car interiors. Picks up dirt from floor mats, center consoles, seats and the trunk. The portable vac isn't limited to cars. It's handy for RVers, boaters and campers too.

The stick vac's floor attachment features a multi-surface brush roll that maximizes debris collection on carpets, hardwood floors, stairs, tile, vehicle interiors, upholstery and other surfaces. Push-button release on the 0.5 L dust cup on the handheld vac is removable for easy emptying.

The stick vacuum's 4-stage cyclonic system begins with stage one separating heavy dirt. In stage two, it blocks small particles and fine dust. At stage three, the vac captures allergens and microscopic dust. And in stage four, it traps any remaining dust and expels clean air. The vac's rinseable filter and air suction combine to deliver superior results. Its suction rating of 25Kpa has enough suction power to pick up the weight of two AA batteries.

The 20V stick vac has a brushless motor, which runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors, resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended life. The portable vac also has three speeds. At high speed, it will run continuously for 7 minutes. At medium speed it runs for 12 minutes and 22 minutes at low speed. With two 20V batteries, the vac's back-to-back run time is up to 45 minutes.

Most upright vacuum cleaners weigh between 13 to 18 lbs. or more while canister vacs are between 8 and 20 lbs. Weighing slightly more than ½ gallon of milk, at 5.5 lbs., the WORX 20V Stick Vacuum is easy to transport around the house and between floors.

The 20V Stick Vacuum includes two 20V 2,0Ah max lithium batteries with charge level indicators, and three attachments including a pet hair brush with rubber gripping bristles, crevice tool, dusting brush and an extra filter. An LED headlight on the floor attachment illuminates automatically during operation.

A wall mount storage unit houses the vac and attachments, plus features ReadyCharge, the two-battery charging station, where a backup battery is ready to go for uninterrupted cleaning. Charging time for the 20V 2.0Ah battery is two hours.

WORX 20V batteries are compatible with more than 140 WORX 20V, 40V and 80V lifestyle products in addition to DIY and lawn and garden tools for cost savings and convenience.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lMzhpg0sN0

The WORX 20V Power Share Stick Vacuum(WX038L, $249.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the batteries and charger (WX038L.9, $159.99) also is available. The stick vac is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

