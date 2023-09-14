New WORX Nitro 40V 25 Inch Hedge Trimmer Feature Brushless Motor, 180° Handle Rotation and 1 Inch Bite

The new WORX Nitro 40V 25 in. Hedge Trimmer features a high-efficiency brushless motor, variable-speed trigger and 180° handle rotation, which helps eliminate excessive bending and stooping. The versatile hedge trimmer shapes and sculps with a cutting capacity of up to 1 in. diameter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX Nitro 40V 25 in. Hedge Trimmer features a high-efficiency brushless motor, variable-speed trigger and 180° handle rotation, which helps eliminate excessive bending and stooping. The versatile hedge trimmer shapes and sculps with a cutting capacity of up to 1 in diameter.

The 40V hedge trimmer features a dependable highly-efficient brushless motor that provides up to 50 percent longer run time, 25 percent more power and 10 times longer life than standard brushed motors. The brushless motor runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors, resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended tool life.

Powered by two WORX 20V 2.0Ah MAX lithium batteries to deliver 40V of power, the batteries are compatible with up to 100 WORX 20V, 40V and 80V lawn and garden, DIY tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The brushless hedge trimmer weighs 7.7 lbs. (with battery). The trimmer's handle rotates 180º while the dual-action blades remain in place. The cutting blades are always inline with the users arm regardless of cutting the sides or tops of hedges. This helps eliminate bending and stooping making it highly maneuverable with less fatigue.

The hedge trimmer's 25 in. bar with laser cut dual edges operates at 3400 no-load strokes-per-minute (spm). A transparent guard behind the blades provides clear visibility and shields the operator from flying debris. The trimmer's handle rotation ensures that with the user's extended reach the trimmer can easily cut a 30 in. deep hedge. The handle features a comfortable overmold grip, especially during extended use periods. Plus, a D-shaped adjustable front-assist handle helps guide the trimmer through all cutting operations.

The high performance trimmer eliminates the need for gas and oil and generates lower decibel levels than its gas counterpart. Plus, it eliminates fumes and provides lower maintenance costs.

In addition to the 25 in. hedge trimmer, also included are two 20V 2.0Ah MAX lithium batteries, 2-amp, 2 hr. charger and a blade scabbard. The hedge trimmer is covered by the WORX five-year limited warranty.

The WORX Nitro 40V 25 in. Hedge Trimmer (WP296, $179.99) is available exclusively in-store at Lowes and online at Lowes.com.

