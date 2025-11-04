New York & Company Partners with Metrical to Elevate Online Shopping Experience Through AI-Powered Personalization

"Metrical's AI allows us to connect with shoppers in the moments that matter the most. It's a perfect fit for our mission to deliver ia truly personalized visit every time someone visits New York & Company online." Laura Cantor, VP of Marketing & Ecommerce at New York & Company. Post this

Through this partnership, New York & Company will leverage Metrical's real-time predictive engagement solutions to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and dynamic shopping journey.

Metrical's proprietary AI models continuously analyze shopper behavior to predict purchase intent and identify visitors at risk of abandoning their carts. Metrical dynamically injects banners, badges, and contextual messaging anywhere across the New York & Company site without requiring code updates or engineering resources.

By leveraging real-time propensity models focused on optimization, Metrical determines who to engage, where to engage them, and with what message, ensuring that only shoppers who truly need an intervention see one, creating a seamless and frictionless experience for everyone else.

"Metrical's partnership with New York & Company is another example of how forward-thinking retail brands are using predictive AI to transform ecommerce performance," said Rameet Kohli, President & COO of Metrical. "By blending real-time behavioral data with effortless on-site deployment, we're helping New York & Company deliver meaningful experiences that respect the customer journey, proving that smart, subtle engagements, only when necessary, are the most powerful kind."

About New York & Company

New York & Company is a leading fashion retailer known for providing modern, versatile style for women who live full, expressive lives. The brand is celebrated for its commitment to confidence, individuality, and accessible fashion across both online and offline channels. www.nyandcompany.com

About Metrical

Metrical's AI behavioral engagement solutions help ecommerce retailers deliver exceptional customer experiences while simultaneously driving loyalty, improved conversion rates, and new high-margin revenue without using cookies or Personal Identiﬁable Information (PII). Metrical is used by leading brands and retailers including DICK's Sporting Goods, Fossil Group, Hot Topic and others. Learn more atmetric.al.

Media Contact

Rameet Kohli, Metrical, 1 202.288.4991, [email protected], www.metric.al

SOURCE Metrical