New York-Based AgentSmyth Launches Autonomous AI Agents for the Finance Sector, Raises $2.5M in Seed Funding from Industry Veterans

"In a world increasingly influenced by generative AI, the advantage lies not only in having extensive data sets but also in the ability to pose intelligent questions to extract valuable insights." — Pulkit Jaiswal, co-CEO of AgentSmyth Post this

AgentSmyth stands out by creating smart autonomous agents that act as specialized team members, revolutionizing coordination in finance. This includes macro research, expertise at both the ticker and sector levels, and monitoring of unusual option flow analysis, all while delivering tick-by-tick narratives. According to Michael Rafferty, CEO of Rafferty Holdings, "AgentSmyth's A.I. agents are akin to data detectives that give you an angle your market competitors simply don't have. It's a game-changer!".

As the pioneering provider of end-to-end autonomous agents in finance, AgentSmyth is on track to become a global leader in financial analysis. The company offers its services at competitive rates. Unlimited consultations with agents cost just $30 per day and custom services, with agents working with your proprietary data, cost $60 per day. Henry Mulholland, trustee for Direxion Funds and former head of the Americas Equities for BAML, said "AgentSmyth represents the ultimate sales and trading tool. The ability to access such focused information in seconds will significantly increase market share."

This summer, the company is set to enhance its product offerings with an array of new features, aiming to deepen integration within the operations of our initial clients. AgentSmyth's strategy includes targeting sales traders first, followed by a focus on asset managers. To refine offerings, AgentSmyth will be conducting a trial run with a selection of twelve firms during this period. "Drawing on two decades of experience in equity trading and a diverse array of roles across the financial spectrum, I am excited to lead AgentSmyth in revolutionizing how sales traders and wealth managers use AI. Our solutions are not only industry-first but also deeply aligned with the industry's real-world pulse," added Michael Block, Co-Founder and CSO of AgentSmyth.

