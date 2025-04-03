Celebrating The Jazz Age Lawn Party 20th Anniversary, the festival will be held June 14th & 15th, and August 9th & 10th, 2025

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City's premier annual Jazz Age Lawn Party celebrates 20 years on Governors Island this summer and announces today that tickets are live at https://jazzagelawnparty.com and available exclusively through Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovery platform. Every summer for two decades, The Jazz Age Lawn Party has awoken the vibrations of a timeless zeitgeist. Originating in 2005 as a small gathering of friends longing for the simpler charms of a bygone era, the event has evolved into an international destination, the world's most beloved and the longest running event of its kind. The vibrant optimism and inventiveness of Jazz Age culture and its living legacy continue to resonate with generation after generation.

Governors Island is the backdrop for this cultural phenomenon. This trip through time begins with a breezy ride aboard a ferry boat with breathtaking views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty en route to NYC's hidden gem, Governors Island. Once ashore, a sprawling green awaits, nestled under a canopy of century-old trees, caressed by fresh sea air, surrounded by historic architecture—a dream where the clock stops, nestled right in the heart of New York Harbor.

The festival will offer VIP picnic baskets with curated items from Taste France Magazine, a premium bar featuring a variety of wines, ice cold cocktails and gourmet food trucks. Cocktails will be provided by Brooklyn's very own Social Hour - a line of canned craft cocktails founded by bartending veterans Julie Reiner and Tom Macy. Sip on the delightfully fizzy G&T made with New York Distilling Company's Dorothy Parker Gin, or the Pacific Spritz made with a combination of home made Italian aperitivo and rosé wine; for whiskey lovers the fiery Whiskey Mule made with New York Distilling Company's Ragtime Rye will be sure to please.

Widely anticipated by flappers, sporting gents and tiny tots alike, the event has been revered year after year by a wide array of families, locals, and tourists.

As always, a delightful array of offerings abounds throughout the day, some of which are listed below.

To purchase tickets, please visit http://jazzagelawnparty.com

FOOD and DRINK OFFERINGS

A PREMIUM BAR featuring a variety of wines and ice cold cocktails

GOURMET FOOD TRUCK MARKET

Featuring New York's fanciest picnicking fare and gourmet food trucks along with sweet treats, ice cream and old-time snacks. Plenty of old fashioned lemonade, soda, juices, water, and iced tea to whet your whistle!

PERFORMANCES and ACTIVITIES

MICHAEL ARENELLA AND HIS DREAMLAND ORCHESTRA - The world's premier Jazz Age dance orchestra, specializing in the Hot Jazz of the 1920s. Conductor, composer, musician and crooner Michael Arenella presents a personally transcribed, one-of-a-kind songbook for your listening and dancing pleasure!

FAMILY FUN TICKET!

Introducing our first ever Family Fun Ticket! For up to two adults and two children under 12 year old. This special family package offers exclusive access to old fashioned fun family activities including: create a costume accessory, face painting, make a 1920s-themed spray paint shirt, and take a family portrait. Plus: each child gets a scoop of hand-made ice cream, compliments of Brig's Ice Cream!

A JUMBO-SIZED DANCE FLOOR set up right on the lawn!

RODDY CARAVELLA AND THE CANARSIE WOBBLERS – this fun-loving dance troupe conjures the rebellious and exuberant spirit of Roaring '20s youth

QUEEN ESTHER – Jazz vocal royalty

PETER MINTUN – world's greatest piano man

DANCE LESSONS teach you the hottest dance steps of the time

VINTAGE CLOTHING VENDORS AND ARTISANS – a veritable village of timeless treasures and inspired creations to browse and take home

PAPER MOON PHOTO BOOTHS – we will print your portraits ON-THE-SPOT!

1920s MOTOR CAR EXHIBITION - get up close and personal with flivvers and Tin Lizzies

KIDLAND

Junior Gents and Flapperettes of all ages can join in on dance classes, parachute games, potato sack races, carnival games and arts & crafts at KIDLAND.

CHILDREN'S PARADE – Sundays, June 15th and August 10th, 3pm at the MAIN STAGE.

Open to all adult-supervised children 12 and younger. Vintage-inspired kiddie-couture encouraged!

CHARLESTON and PEABODY DANCE CONTESTS (Saturdays are Charleston, Sundays are Peabody)

See who's the Bee's Knees in this lighthearted dance-off.

BATHING BEAUTIES AND BEAUS PROMENADE Sundays, June 15th and August 10th – pull that itchy wool number out of the mothballs and parade it for all to admire. Vintage or vintage-inspired 1920s/30s bathing suits only!

(For entry) email: [email protected]

DREAMLAND GENERAL STORE – for your comfort and convenience offers picnic blankets, parasols, hand fans, assorted sundries & more

CROQUET, free and open to all!

THE HIGH COURT OF PIE CONTEST – Sundays, June 15th and August 10th

Categories and celebrity judges to be announced!

Contestants must pre-register for contest and specify category (to be announced) Email [email protected] to register

Media Contact

M. Wilson, MW Public Relations, 1 9173705795, [email protected], MW Public Relations

SOURCE Jazz Age Lawn Party