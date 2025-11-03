New York Energy Consumers Council Honors Five Energy Industry Leaders

"Tonight, we honor those leaders in our industry that are paving the way to a more affordable, resilient and sustainable future.," said Philip Skalaski, the co-President of NYECC. Post this

The 2025 ENYA honorees are:

ENYA Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Sweeney

Diana has just concluded her twelve-year tenure as Executive Director. Throughout her service, Dianna demonstrated exemplary leadership, effectively navigating the organization through substantial changes within New York's energy and regulatory environment while also expanding NYECC's membership and influence. Her extensive expertise, strategic guidance, and steadfast commitment have made a significant and enduring contribution to the organization.

ENYA Vision Award: Esther Toporovsky — Community Sustainability Partners

Esther leads one of the largest nonprofit clean energy efforts in affordable housing, delivering over $100 million in investments to more than 10,000 low-income units. Through Community Sustainability Partners, she advances solar access, resilience, and equity across New York and beyond proving that climate justice and financial innovation go hand in hand.

ENYA Community Impact Award: Jennifer Leone — NYC HPD

Jennifer is the Assistant Commissioner and Chief Sustainability Officer at HPD, where she has embedded equity into over $100 million in decarbonization initiatives. From launching NYC's first housing energy retrofit pilot to introducing the Green Utility Allowance and resilient community hubs, Jennifer is shaping the future of sustainable housing policy.

ENYA Innovation Award: Michael Reed — NYSERDA

Michael directs statewide building transformation efforts at NYSERDA, including the Empire Building Challenge and Clean Heat for All. He bridges government, community, and market forces to drive climate action at scale—making NYSERDA's impact felt in every borough and building sector.

ENYA Leadership Award: Kelly Westby — Steven Winter Associates

Kelly leads a 30-person team delivering decarbonization, heat pump retrofits, and operational training to hundreds of NYC buildings. She's trained over 2,500 operators, guided major LL97 compliance efforts, and built a culture of trust and mentorship within her firm. Kelly represents the best of technical expertise and people-centered leadership.

The event featured a keynote address from Rich Dewey, President & CEO, New York Independent System Operator and remarks from NYECC co-Presidents Philip Skalaski and Lauren Brust Moss and Executive Director Joe Baran. The event was hosted by Vornado Realty Trust and principal sponsors included: Trane, REBNY, Camber, Veolia, NYSERDA, Constellation, Runwise, and The Durst Organization.

About NYECC:

The New York Energy Consumers Council (NYECC) is committed to fostering an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and equitable energy future for New York City and Westchester County. Representing our members, we advocate for the safe, reliable, and affordable generation, transmission, and delivery of energy. NYECC champions the interests of its diverse members and the public through active participation in proceedings before the New York State Public Service Commission, the New York Independent System Operator, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and other key regulatory bodies. In addition, NYECC serves as a trusted resource, providing valuable information, insights, and reports on the evolving energy landscape and its implications for members, policy, and the broader community.

