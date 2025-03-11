New York Institute of Technology Partners with HelioCampus on Groundbreaking AI-Use in Higher Education

"This approach guarantees that the insights generated are accurate, reliable, and validated for making the most critical decisions impacting our students and community." Pennie Turgeon, Vice President for IT, CIO & CISO New York Tech Post this

Innovative Features for Trusted Data Insights

This program's success is grounded in HelioCampus' unique approach to centering the AI tools around a comprehensive data governance framework, including a robust semantic layer which provides detailed instructions on how to properly utilize the data. "By using these new tools, we're ensuring that only properly validated data sources are used in analysis," explains Pennie Turgeon, Vice President for IT, CIO & CISO, New York Tech. "This approach guarantees that the insights generated are accurate, reliable, and validated for making the most critical decisions impacting our students and community."

"AI is driving a paradigm shift in how higher education practitioners analyze data and perform analysis. But in order to realize this promise, foundational data engineering, data modeling and data governance efforts are even more important than ever. New York Tech's approach marries these ideas and sets them up to realize the promise of AI on their campuses," says Darren Catalano, CEO of HelioCampus.

New York Tech was selected as the initial alpha partner for this groundbreaking project due to its robust data infrastructure, highly capable technical staff, and visionary leadership. By participating in this pilot project, New York Tech gains early access to HelioCampus's innovative AI capabilities while contributing to the development of transformational tools for the higher education community.

A Step Forward for Higher Education Data Use

The collaboration between New York Tech and HelioCampus represents a milestone in the application of AI within higher education. As higher education funding and regulations are shifting quickly, the ability to tap into trustworthy AI and data-informed decision making is critical. The program's significance rests on its ability to enable institutions of any size to reliably make data-informed decisions with both speed and confidence. As many institutions navigate uncertainty, the ability to tap into data insights, forecast, and chart out scenarios they can trust has never been more critical.

