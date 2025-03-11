New York Institute of Technology Partners with HelioCampus on Groundbreaking AI-Use in Higher Education

The pilot program makes trustworthy data accessible to a wider number of campus leaders by enabling them to extract actionable insights using natural language, a major breakthrough in realizing the promise of AI in higher education. The program holds significant relevance as institutions face growing financial pressures, making access to trustworthy AI and data-informed insights crucial for navigating uncertainty and ensuring student success.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HelioCampus today announced a project in partnership with New York Institute of Technology (New York Tech) that integrates cutting-edge generative AI tools into the institution's data reporting and analytics. This pilot program is designed to make data more accessible to a wider audience, enabling users to extract actionable insights using natural language, a major breakthrough in realizing the promise of AI in higher education.
With this collaboration, New York Tech and HelioCampus are directly addressing the key challenges that have plagued AI-based data tools to date, namely providing the governance necessary to ensure accurate results and align to unique institutional practices. HelioCampus's AI tools are fully integrated into their comprehensive data management system. As part of this program, HelioCampus has released new features specifically designed to optimize the data for AI use, including allowing users to document important concepts that provide the context necessary for AI tools to effectively use the data.
Innovative Features for Trusted Data Insights
This program's success is grounded in HelioCampus' unique approach to centering the AI tools around a comprehensive data governance framework, including a robust semantic layer which provides detailed instructions on how to properly utilize the data. "By using these new tools, we're ensuring that only properly validated data sources are used in analysis," explains Pennie Turgeon, Vice President for IT, CIO & CISO, New York Tech. "This approach guarantees that the insights generated are accurate, reliable, and validated for making the most critical decisions impacting our students and community."
"AI is driving a paradigm shift in how higher education practitioners analyze data and perform analysis. But in order to realize this promise, foundational data engineering, data modeling and data governance efforts are even more important than ever. New York Tech's approach marries these ideas and sets them up to realize the promise of AI on their campuses," says Darren Catalano, CEO of HelioCampus.
New York Tech was selected as the initial alpha partner for this groundbreaking project due to its robust data infrastructure, highly capable technical staff, and visionary leadership. By participating in this pilot project, New York Tech gains early access to HelioCampus's innovative AI capabilities while contributing to the development of transformational tools for the higher education community.
A Step Forward for Higher Education Data Use
The collaboration between New York Tech and HelioCampus represents a milestone in the application of AI within higher education. As higher education funding and regulations are shifting quickly, the ability to tap into trustworthy AI and data-informed decision making is critical. The program's significance rests on its ability to enable institutions of any size to reliably make data-informed decisions with both speed and confidence. As many institutions navigate uncertainty, the ability to tap into data insights, forecast, and chart out scenarios they can trust has never been more critical.
Media Contact
Kylie Johnson, HelioCampus, 1 2027706318, [email protected], heliocampus.com
Media Relations Office, New York Tech, [email protected], https://www.nyit.edu/
SOURCE HelioCampus
Share this article