New York Law Firm Secures $14.7 Million For Construction Accident Client

Under New York State Labor Law 240(1), which aims to safeguard workers performing construction-related work on scaffolds and ladders, this incident constituted a violation, holding the city of New York liable for our client's injuries.

Spar & Bernstein's dedicated construction accident attorneys swiftly initiated an investigation into the incident and commenced litigation, diligently progressing through all necessary steps. This included conducting depositions of all parties involved, exchanging medical records, filing a motion for summary judgment, and notifying all parties that Spar & Bernstein was ready for trial.

In a remarkable turn of events prior to trial, Spar & Bernstein's seasoned construction accident attorneys achieved an extraordinary settlement of fourteen million seven hundred fifty thousand dollars ($14,750,000.00) during a high-stakes mediation session.

Soon after the case was resolved, our client tragically passed away due to a severe medical condition resulting from the accident.

Brad Bernstein, Managing Partner at Spar & Bernstein, expressed his sympathy, stating, "Our hearts go out to our client and his family. He suffered tremendous physical and emotional pain, as did his family. However, I know he found solace in knowing that the financial burden on his wife and children had been alleviated. The settlement acknowledges the immense physical and emotional toll he and his family have endured."

The case is filed under court record/index number 810248/2021E in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Bronx. The law firm of Levy & Borukh, PLLC acted in the capacity Of Council to Spar & Bernstein in this matter.

Founded in 1958, the Law Offices of Spar & Bernstein, P.C. is led by Brad Bernstein, a highly experienced attorney with over thirty years of legal expertise. The firm has successfully represented thousands of victims of personal injury cases including construction and motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, premise accidents, product liability, and more. Additionally, Spar & Bernstein handles all aspects of immigration law, serving clients worldwide.

