New York Managed Property Named Best of Trademark Award Winner

The Beekman Tower at 3 Mitchell Place, New York, NY, 10017 today announced it has been awarded the annual Best of Trademark Award.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beekman Tower at 3 Mitchell Place, New York, NY, 10017 today announced it has been awarded the annual Best of Trademark Award, which recognizes the brand's top performing properties and their staff.

In celebration of the achievement, Reside, The Beekman Tower's management company, accepted the award from Trademark Collection and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leadership.

"We are so proud to receive this honor, as our team has worked incredibly hard to consistently deliver a high level of service to our guests," said Lee Curtis, CEO of Reside. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our steadfast commitment to our guests. We look forward to welcoming even more travelers in the year to come!"

To be eligible for the award, The Beekman Tower must have demonstrated strong guest satisfaction, had all their staff complete Wyndham's required health & safety trainings, and remained in good standing with the brand in the past year.

The Beekman Tower is a 178-room managed property and located in the heart of New York City providing, 24-hour concierge, fitness and business centers, and the iconic rooftop lounge, Opehlia. Rooms feature apartment-style layouts with full kitchens and views of the city and East River.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham's upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from landmark hotels in Germany and Switzerland to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first soft-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels' independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Reside

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Reside is the leading provider of professionally operated and managed global alternative accommodations with a portfolio of premier hospitality and technology brands. Reside's mission is to present a new way to stay; offering a curated experience to guests no matter the destination or duration of their stay. Reside aggregates a world-class partner network of over 1,000,000 unique and globally-compliant accommodations options in over 60 countries to satisfy growing consumer demand for high-quality, flexible and vetted housing solutions for business or leisure travel. To learn more visit www.staywithreside.com.

Media Contact

J.R. Dembiec, Reside, 1 908.635.2213, [email protected], www.staywithreside.com

SOURCE Reside