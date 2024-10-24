New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority Awards Document Management Project to Initium SoftWorks LLC

Initium SoftWorks has been selected by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY MTA) to provide a Document Management System known as DocuWare Cloud for their Occupational Health & Services (OHS) Department. This critical document management project is valued at $2 million over the next 8 years.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Initium SoftWorks LLC (ISW) is pleased to announce its selection by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY MTA) for a critical document management project valued at $2 million over the next 8 years. This project will leverage DocuWare Cloud as the Document Management System (DMS) for NY MTA's Occupational Health & Services (OHS) Department.

As a Platinum Level authorized reseller of DocuWare, ISW will implement the DocuWare platform to digitize data capture and streamline the electronic storage of OHS's paper records. NY MTA anticipates saving $1.3 million post-implementation by eliminating overtime and file storage costs associated with these records.

Ross Smith, CEO of ISW, noted, "We are honored to have secured this competitive bid, standing out amongst 14 vendors. Our seasoned team has extensive experience in effectively deploying similar solutions. We look forward to partnering with the New York MTA's Occupational Health & Safety Department to eliminate the burdens of paper record storage and enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their data entry process through automation."

"Through the expertise of Partners such as Initium SoftWorks, DocuWare solutions can be quickly implemented to improve business processes across a wide range of industries. In winning a bid of this caliber, Initium SoftWorks have proved their excellence in the Document Management services arena," stated Michael Gale, VP Channel Sales at DocuWare.

About Initium SoftWorks:

Initium SoftWorks LLC is a leading provider of document management solutions, specializing in leveraging innovative technology to streamline business processes and enhance productivity. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Initium SoftWorks delivers tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each organization, driving measurable results and fostering long-term success.

About DocuWare:

DocuWare is a leading provider of document management and workflow automation solutions. Together with its 800+ strong partner network, DocuWare has helped approximately 19,000 customers across 100+ countries simplify their work through digitizing, automating and transforming key processes. DocuWare's corporate headquarters are in Germering, Germany. The US office is based in New York. The company maintains office locations in Saarbrücken, Germany, Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Sofia, Bulgaria; Reading, UK and Brisbane, Australia.

