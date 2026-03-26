New York-Native Retina Specialist Dr. Jessica G. Lee Provides Comprehensive Retinal Care to the Korean Community

Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY underscores its commitment to accessible, specialized retinal care for Queens' diverse communities

FLUSHING, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jessica G. Lee, MD, a New York native and board-certified ophthalmologist, is a fellowship-trained vitreoretinal surgeon dedicated to the comprehensive medical and surgical treatment of retinal disease. With deep roots in the community, she provides advanced and compassionate retinal care to patients throughout Queens and the greater New York area.

Dr. Lee treats a wide range of conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal vascular disease, retinal detachments, ocular trauma, and pediatric retinal conditions. Many retinal diseases can be managed with careful monitoring, advanced imaging, medications, and in-office treatments such as intravitreal injections. When surgery is necessary, she performs delicate microsurgical procedures, including vitrectomy and complex retinal detachment repair, tailoring treatment carefully to each patient's individual needs.

She has particular expertise in pediatric retinal care and has managed numerous complex cases requiring specialized evaluation and treatment. Families often travel from outside the immediate region to seek consultation. At the same time, Dr. Lee maintains broad experience in adult retinal disease, caring for patients across all age groups.

Dr. Lee completed her vitreoretinal fellowship at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. She currently serves as an Assistant Professor at Northwell Health, where she teaches ophthalmology residents and participates in clinical research. She has authored peer-reviewed publications, contributed to ophthalmology textbooks, and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

"My favorite part about my job is that I get to come to work and spend all day talking to my patients, getting to know them more, and helping them see better," says Dr. Lee about being a retina specialist. "It makes a huge difference in their lives, and it's so meaningful to them, and it's really meaningful to me, too."

Dr. Lee is a physician partner at Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY, a leading retina practice comprised of 19 retina specialists serving the New York metropolitan area. Within the group, she serves as the only female surgical retina partner, a distinction that reflects both her leadership and her role in a field that remains traditionally male-dominated. Her colleagues have trained at premier institutions, including Harvard, Columbia, Duke, and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, and are nationally recognized for their clinical and academic excellence.

Fluent in Korean and proficient in medical Spanish, Dr. Lee is among the few retina specialists in New York able to provide advanced retinal care directly in Korean. For Korean-speaking patients facing complex or vision-threatening conditions, the ability to communicate clearly with their physician fosters trust and confidence throughout treatment.

Dr. Lee sees patients at the Flushing office located at 38-08 Union Street, Suite 3B, Flushing, NY 11354. Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY also maintains additional locations throughout Queens, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, and Rockland County.

For appointments, call 718-673-8070 or visit www.vrcny.com.

Media Contact

Gianluca Altieri, Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY, 1 631-234-5666, [email protected], https://www.vrcny.com/

SOURCE Vitreoretinal Consultants of NY