New York Office of Leading International Crisis Firm Red Banyan Hires Elena Chung as Account Coordinator

"I'm thrilled to learn from such a talented group of experts in strategic communications at Red Banyan," Chung said. "I'm constantly inspired by my colleagues' drive and commitment to guiding our clients toward achieving their goals, and I'm proud to be a part of that."

Chung graduated with honors from New York University, majoring in Public Policy and Journalism. During her undergraduate years, Elena gained communications experience through internships at the US embassy in Taiwan, a political campaign agency, and a public affairs firm.

"Elena has proven to be a valuable addition to our crisis communications team," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "In a short period, she has consistently provided exceptional support to both the Red Banyan team and our clients. We are truly thrilled to have her on board."

Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

