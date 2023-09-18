New York Operation Lifesaver Launches Awareness Campaign for Rail Safety Week

Rail safety week is the apex of our efforts all year round to get the message across that people need to take more precautions around rail tracks each time they're traveling by train or approaching tracks. Tweet this

Since 2017, RSW has saved lives by educating and empowering the public to make safe decisions around trains and tracks. This annual week-long event, which concentrates public attention on the need for rail safety education, is observed across North America every year.

Every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. And over 50% of vehicle-train collisions occur at crossings with lights and/or gates. Rail Safety Week is designed to decrease injuries and fatalities stemming from these incidents.

OLI and its partners will share the rail safety message throughout North America via official proclamations, coordinated social media efforts and campaigns as well as community events educating citizens on how to stay safe near railroad tracks and trains. In addition to sharing rail safety messages throughout the week, OLI will urge people to take and share its Rail Safety Pledge for adults and kids during Rail Safety Week. These combined efforts are aimed to increase social media messages, news stories and media coverage value, raising awareness among the general public.

"Rail safety week is the apex of our efforts all year round to get the message across that people need to take more precautions around rail tracks each time they're traveling by train or approaching tracks," said Phil Merens, Executive Director, New York Operation Lifesaver (NYOL). "Our ultimate goal is to save lives and we are thankful to the federal, state and local partner organizations across North America who help us with this giant but worthwhile endeavor."

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the last day of Rail Safety Week, New York Operation Lifesaver will be hosting the #STOPTrackTragedies, Mock Crash for Safety in North Collins, NY.

The event, designed to draw more attention to the dangers inherent with rail travel and the need for precautions, will feature a planned crash at 25 miles per hour of a vehicle on Buffalo Southern's tracks. Both CSX and Buffalo Southern will be donating locomotives for the mock crash. This event is not just a publicity stunt with a good photo op. The mock crash will gather data for New York State crash test experts, Calspan, and will be used as a training ground for North Collins fire and EMT. Rail incident investigation training will also occur for local, county, and state police.

In addition, New York Operation Lifesaver believes that by spreading rail safety awareness to students of all ages, future tragedies can be avoided.

To teach the importance of rail safety, we need the help of our teachers, principals, and superintendents to fully convey our message to students.

New York Operation Lifesaver provides comprehensive resources and rail safety presentations specifically designed to educate young minds about the importance of rail safety. Whether it's educating elementary and middle school students via an age-appropriate assembly, or new drivers in high school, New York Operation Lifesaver has rail safety presentations available for students of all ages at no cost to your school.

NYOL believes in working together to build a culture of safety and to protect students from future accidents at railroad tracks and crossings.

For more information and to schedule a free rail safety presentation at your school, visit our website at https://nyoplifesaver.org/. Phil Merens, State Coordinator, would love to help schedule your age-appropriate educational program: (518) 269-9131.

Together, let's keep New York safe.

About Operation Lifesaver

In 1986, the non-profit Operation Lifesaver, Inc. national office was created to help support and coordinate the efforts of state Operation Lifesaver programs, saving lives by sharing rail safety messages with audiences across the U.S. and beyond. Learn more about Rail Safety Week; follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, frank@marketingmaven.com

SOURCE New York Operation Lifesaver