New York Road Runners Names NEXT for AUTISM as Official Charity Partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

NEXT for AUTISM is the leading national nonprofit focused on services for autistic adults. There are 5.4 million autistic adults nationwide, yet they represent the most underserved segment of the autism population. Most resources support children, research, and advocacy. Building and funding services for the full spectrum of autistic adults is at the foundation of NEXT's work, ranging from employment resources and guidance to ensuring individuals with greater support needs have the full care they deserve.

"NEXT for AUTISM is thrilled to be a first-time official charity partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon," shared Gillian Leek, CEO, NEXT for AUTISM. "New York Road Runners provides a tremendous platform for NEXT to bring awareness to the importance of services and inclusion for autistic individuals, and to support the opportunity for everyone to live productive and fulfilling lives."

"New York Road Runners is honored to welcome the NEXT for AUTISM team to the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon as they raise vital funds for services that support autistic adults nationwide," said Christine Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, New York Road Runners. "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the five‑borough course, this year's TCS New York City Marathon and our expanded Official Charity Partner Program underscore the extraordinary impact running can have in bringing people together and driving meaningful change."

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, the best day of the year, in the best city in the world, will take athletes on a 26.2-mile journey across all five boroughs. The largest marathon in the world, the event attracts more than 55,000 athletes and two million spectators.

One week before adult runners traverse the New York City streets, 2,500 youth ages 2 to 18 will kick off race week at the marathon's official youth race, the TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff, Sunday, October 25. The TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff is one of more than 20 free youth events the nonprofit hosts throughout the year.

