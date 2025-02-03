New York Scholarships to support the next generation of Italian Wine Ambassadors

At Famiglia Cotarella, we have always believed in the power of young people, and as sisters, we've made it our mission to create meaningful projects that inspire courage, curiosity, and a love for learning in the next generation. Post this

The Hue Society, founded by Tahiirah Habibi in 2017, is a trailblazing organization dedicated to increasing representation and access for Black, brown, and Indigenous professionals within the wine sector. By connecting a vibrant community of innovators, sommeliers, and winemakers with a growing audience of Black wine enthusiasts, The Hue Society bridges the gap in economic inclusion and representation, fostering a more equitable future for communities of color.

Wine on Wheels, an initiative born from Wheeling Forward, unites a passionate community of wine lovers and sommeliers to harness their collective love for fine wines in support of charitable causes. Through events that bring together members of the hospitality industry, Wine on Wheels raises funds to empower individuals with disabilities, helping them achieve their full potential while celebrating the transformative power of wine.

A new Educational Supporter

Famiglia Cotarella will join in an Educational Supporter for the New York edition of the certification course. This partnership underscores Famiglia Cotarella's dedication to fostering education and excellence in the wine industry.

As part of its commitment, Famiglia Cotarella will present an award to the student who achieves the highest exam score during the course. Enrica Cotarella, Head of Corporate Image and Communication for Famiglia Cotarella, will attend the VIA Pinning Ceremony to personally present the honoree with a commemorative plaque and a Magnum of Montiano.

The family says: "We are honored to support the VIA Pinning Ceremony and present the award to the most deserving student of the program. At Famiglia Cotarella, we have always believed in the power of young people, and as sisters—Dominga, Marta, and Enrica—we've made it our mission to create meaningful projects that inspire courage, curiosity, and a love for learning in the next generation. With this belief at heart, we are proud and delighted to be part of this significant moment in the lives of the VIA students and to share in the joy of their achievement."

What is VIA

The Vinitaly International Academy certification course is recognised as the gold standard of Italian wine education. All elements of the course are carefully curated by the VIA Faculty team, assisted and advised by scientific advisor Professor Attilio Scienza. The foundation of the course is a sound scientific focus on the native grapes of Italy and on the characteristics of the 20 regions' biodiversity, history, culture, and business.

The VIA Community, composed of all students who have ever studied the program since its inception in 2015, welcomes wine professionals and wine enthusiasts from all over the world, forming a supportive and professional network that extends far beyond the limits of the classroom and includes lasting friendships, an open forum for sharing wine information, and career opportunities. Members continue to participate throughout the year in events such as Academic Field Trips all across Italy, gathering in Verona to judge at 5StarWines – the Book, attending OperaWine and wine2wine Business Forum, and continually increasing their knowledge and growing their connections across the wine sector.

For more information and to apply: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/courses/via-new-york-2025/.

