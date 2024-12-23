New York State School District Specifies Penetron Concrete Waterproofing Technology for New Bus Garage

Unaffected by climatic conditions and groundwater levels, PENETRON ADMIX provides a permanent self-healing capability that seals any future microcracks for the service life of the concrete. Post this

The Addison Central School District's Capstone Project addressed the transportation department's aging facilities. Site upgrades, including added parking, were needed due to new health and safety requirements. Construction work comprised:

Garage for all buses and school vehicles

Bus maintenance building with wash bay

Offices and classrooms for federally-mandated training

Fuel dispensing station with holding tanks

"Because of the high groundwater levels at the construction site, the engineers at SEI Design Group specified a comprehensive water drainage system and a waterproofing solution for the ground level concrete structures," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "Our local Penetron representative worked closely with Custom Mix concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to provide a durable waterproofing solution."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, in pre-measured soluble bags, was specified for the concrete mix for the ground level foundation slab and specific below-grade concrete elements of the drainage system underneath the wash bay.

Once Custom Mix Concrete added PENETRON ADMIX SB to the mix, the proprietary chemicals in the admixture activated the growth of an insoluble crystalline network in the microcracks, pores and capillaries found in concrete, resulting in reduced concrete permeability. This network renders concrete impermeable to water penetration and related effects of deterioration, even under constant exposure to the hydrostatic pressures of the groundwater in Addison.

"Unaffected by climatic conditions and groundwater levels, PENETRON ADMIX provides a permanent self-healing capability that seals any future microcracks for the service life of the concrete," adds Christopher Chen. "This virtually eliminates the need for maintenance of any water-related deterioration on the new concrete structures by the Addison Central School District's crew."

