New York Times Best Selling Author Robby Barbaro Completes Full Ironman Triathlon While Living with Type 1 Diabetes

"I eat well over 700 grams of total carbohydrate per day and inject a physiologically healthy amount of insulin (~27 units total per day). This means precise dosing at each meal is essential because of my high level of insulin sensitivity." Type 1 diabetic Robby Barbaro explains of his training. Tweet this

Robby shares his training journey and the many challenges of endurance training while living with type 1 diabetes with his over 94 thousand followers on Instagram. Followers are always fascinated that Robby eats a strict plant-based diet, high in fruit carbs, which goes against the idea of managing blood sugar using a low-carb diet to decrease insulin resistance and reach his peak performance as an endurance athlete.

Robby credits the Cronometer app as a crucial part of his success. In preparation for the grueling events, he uses the app to keep track of his food intake, monitoring the muscle-building protein and calories and gauging his food to manage his blood glucose levels better.

"Cronometer is an essential part of my training," Robby explained. "I eat well over 700 grams of total carbohydrate per day and inject a physiologically healthy amount of insulin (~27 units total per day). This means precise dosing at each meal is essential because of my high level of insulin sensitivity. That's where Cronometer's ease of use and accuracy comes into play. Nutrition is pivotal for endurance athletes, and I can't thank Cronometer enough for creating the most robust nutrition logging platform on the planet."

"All of us at Cronometer wholeheartedly congratulate Robby on his success in completing a full Ironman. This is an incredible accomplishment, and we're thrilled that our app could act as a tool in achieving this impressive milestone. Cronometer is proud to work alongside Robby and his team, who are paving the way for people living with diabetes and demonstrating the success of managing their condition with a focus on diet and exercise," explains Aaron Davidson, CEO of Cronometer.

Robby is training for his second full Ironman triathlon on November 4th and is determined to continue inspiring others to live healthy, active lives with type 1 diabetes.

About Mastering Diabetes:

Mastering Diabetes is an online coaching program and community for people with all forms of diabetes that teaches them how to reverse insulin resistance through a low-fat, plant-based, whole-food lifestyle. Their approach has helped hundreds of thousands of people with diabetes achieve excellent health outcomes and live their best lives. Visit masteringdiabetes.org for more information. Mastering Diabetes is part of Love.Life, an integrated health and wellness company, that makes lasting health and vitality attainable. The company unites the power of nourishing food, holistic medical care, and precision wellness therapies to promote healing, optimization, longevity, and community. For more information, visit Love.life.

About Cronometer Software Inc.:

Cronometer is a leading health and nutrition tracker with a comprehensive nutrition database. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, lab-analyzed sources. Cronometer is aimed at helping anyone looking to develop healthy habits and gain a better insight into their health and nutrition. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years, it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 7 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Visit cronometer.com for more information.

