New Yorkers Support Students and Honor Dr. King with Day of Community Service in East Harlem School

"When we collectively nurture resilient, thriving communities like Mosaic Prep in East Harlem, we are not only honoring Dr. King but investing wisely and wholeheartedly in our children's future." -Quamid Francis, City Year New York's Executive Director Post this

The event also supports City Year New York's goals to reduce chronic absenteeism and create a welcoming environment for migrant students. About one third of Mosaic Preparatory Academy's population comprises new migrants. Thanks in part to interventions from City Year New York over the past year, including one-on-one support from Student Success Coaches, the average daily attendance rate for Mosaic Preparatory Academy increased by 10 percentage points.

"This work moves mountains and Dr. King's legacy demonstrates that," Lieutenant Governor Delgado said in his speech to volunteers. "It is proof that when you love, change is possible. As the Lieutenant Governor, I am proud that Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide initiative that I will be leading under the Office of Service and Civic Engagement to partner with organizations and nonprofits across the state, like City Year New York, to give individuals of all ages the opportunity to serve their community through volunteer work and paid positions."

Corporate event partners include Starbucks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Deloitte, Santander, Enterprise, Ropes & Gray, Skadden, HMH, Nike, and K2 Integrity. The Pinkerton Foundation and Carmel Hill Fund support the literacy initiatives the school implements in partnership with City Year New York.

City Year is a trailblazing, youth-powered organization with a dual mission: expanding educational equity for students furthest from opportunity and developing diverse leaders through national service. At City Year New York, student success coaches serve across 17 community schools to create inclusive environments where young people can fulfill their potential and make an impact.

