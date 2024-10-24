New York's Top Hernia and Core Surgeon, Dr. Mark Zoland, Presented at the 2024 Elevate Physical Therapy Summit

Dr. Mark Zoland, a renowned expert in inguinal hernia surgery, recently lectured at Elevate Physical Therapy in Stamford, Connecticut, on September 24, 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This esteemed event, part of the Elevate Physical Therapy Summit, provided an invaluable opportunity for therapists and other sports medicine allied health professionals to deepen their understanding of pathologies causing groin pain, inguinal hernia, and sports hernia. Dr. Mark Zoland's presentation focused on the anatomy, complexity, and current treatment and management strategies for these conditions, particularly in relation to physical therapy. He offered participants a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements and best practices in the field, sharing insights into the complexities of these conditions, as well as their management. Attendees left with a deeper appreciation for the meticulous skill required to perform successful hernia surgeries and the impact these techniques have on patient outcomes. Dr. Mark Zoland's impressive educational background includes a bachelor's degree from Columbia University and a medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. Since 2001, he has been board-certified and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, underscoring his expertise and dedication to his field. Dr. Zoland leads an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City, and his team is well-known for providing the highest level of care in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain, sports-related groin and pelvic injuries, and non-surgical treatment recommendations.