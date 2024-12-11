New York's Top Hernia and Core Surgeon, Dr. Mark Zoland, Presented at the 2024 Elevate Physical Therapy Summit

Dr. Mark Zoland, a renowned expert in inguinal hernia surgery, recently lectured at the Elevate Physical Therapy in Stamford, Connecticut, on September 24, 2024.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This esteemed event, part of the Elevate Physical Therapy Summit, provided an invaluable opportunity for therapists and other sports medicine allied health professionals to deepen their understanding of pathologies causing groin pain, inguinal hernia, and sports hernia. Dr. Mark Zoland's presentation focused on the anatomy, complexity, and current treatment and management strategies for these conditions, particularly in relation to physical therapy. He offered participants a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements and best practices in the field, sharing insights into the complexities of these conditions, as well as their management. Attendees left with a deeper appreciation for the meticulous skill required to perform successful hernia surgeries and the impact these techniques have on patient outcomes. Dr. Mark Zoland's impressive educational background includes a bachelor's degree from Columbia University and a medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. Since 2001, he has been board-certified and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, underscoring his expertise and dedication to his field. Dr. Zoland leads an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City, and his team is well-known for providing the highest level of care in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain, sports-related groin and pelvic injuries, and non-surgical treatment recommendations.
"I was honored to speak at this event, which is an excellent platform to share knowledge and help advance the field of sports medicine," says Dr. Mark Zoland.
More about Dr. Mark Zoland and Core Surgical:
Dr. Mark Zoland and Dr. Joseph Iraci lead the team of pelvic and groin medical professionals at their advanced surgical center in New York City. At Core Surgical, the mission is to provide the highest level of personalized care to patients. As a group of board certified surgeons, the team can diagnose and care for many issues, using minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery. They utilize innovative techniques and medical technology to achieve the best results, treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in NY, NY. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771.
