New York's Top Hernia and Core Surgeon, Dr. Mark Zoland Recently Presented at Annual Hernia Lecture at Lenox Hill Hospital, Part of the Northwell System in NYC, NY

This lecture was a must-attend event for anyone involved in this field of surgery, offering a rare chance to learn from a true expert.
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland recently spoke at the annual hernia lecture on August 10, 2024. This prestigious event, hosted by the Northwell Surgical Department, offered a unique opportunity for surgeons, residents, and medical students to learn from one of the world's leading authorities in the field. The annual hernia lecture was designed to delve into the anatomy, complexity, and current surgical techniques for inguinal hernia repair. Dr. Zoland, widely recognized as one of the top professionals in his field, specializes in surgery for various conditions, including complex hernias and groin injuries. His presentation covered the latest advancements in inguinal hernia repair techniques, emphasizing the importance of understanding the intricate anatomy and complexities involved in these procedures. Attendees truly gained a deeper appreciation for the meticulous skill required to perform successful hernia surgeries and the impact these techniques have on patient outcomes.
Dr. Mark Zoland helps lead an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City, where the specialists provide unparalleled knowledge and experience in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain, and sports-related groin and pelvic injuries, as well as non-surgical treatment recommendations. At Core Surgical, Dr. Zoland and his team are dedicated to providing the highest level of care, utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative methods to treat patients. Their commitment to excellence ensured that patients received the best possible outcomes, whether through surgical or non-surgical means.
"It is always such an honor to be invited to share my experience and innovative approach to hernia surgery," says Dr. Mark Zoland.
More about Dr. Mark Zoland and Core Surgical:
Dr. Mark Zoland and Dr. Joseph Iraci lead the team of pelvic and groin medical professionals at their advanced surgical center in New York City. At Core Surgical, the mission is to provide the highest level of personalized care to patients. As a group of board certified surgeons, the team can diagnose and care for many issues, using minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery. They utilize innovative techniques and medical technology to achieve the best results, treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in NY, NY. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771.
Media Contact
Dr. Mark Zoland, Core Surgical, (212) 628-8771, [email protected], https://coresurgicalmd.com/
SOURCE Core Surgical
Share this article