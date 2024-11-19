New York's Top Hernia and Core Surgeon, Dr. Mark Zoland Recently Presented at Annual Hernia Lecture at Lenox Hill Hospital, Part of the Northwell System in NYC, NY

This lecture was a must-attend event for anyone involved in this field of surgery, offering a rare chance to learn from a true expert.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland recently spoke at the annual hernia lecture on August 10, 2024. This prestigious event, hosted by the Northwell Surgical Department, offered a unique opportunity for surgeons, residents, and medical students to learn from one of the world's leading authorities in the field. The annual hernia lecture was designed to delve into the anatomy, complexity, and current surgical techniques for inguinal hernia repair. Dr. Zoland, widely recognized as one of the top professionals in his field, specializes in surgery for various conditions, including complex hernias and groin injuries. His presentation covered the latest advancements in inguinal hernia repair techniques, emphasizing the importance of understanding the intricate anatomy and complexities involved in these procedures. Attendees truly gained a deeper appreciation for the meticulous skill required to perform successful hernia surgeries and the impact these techniques have on patient outcomes.