New York's Top Hernia and Core Surgeon Mark Zoland M.D. F.A.C.S. Receives Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctor® Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland, a highly esteemed medical professional, has been honored with the prestigious title of 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This recognition places him among the top 7% of all doctors nationally, highlighting his exceptional skills and dedication to providing outstanding healthcare. Dr. Zoland's nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this achievement. It is a testament to his exceptional reputation within the medical community, as well as his unwavering commitment to his patients' well-being. For over three decades, Castle Connolly has been the foremost authority in identifying and honoring Top Doctors who consistently deliver exceptional care. As the most trusted source for patients seeking best-in-class healthcare providers, Castle Connolly takes great pride in recognizing medical professionals like Dr. Zoland, who exemplify a longstanding commitment to their patients. Dr. Zoland's impressive educational background includes a bachelor's degree from Columbia University and a medicine degree from Cornell University Medical College in 1993. Since 2001, he has been board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, showcasing his expertise and dedication to his field. Dr. Mark Zoland specializes in surgery for many conditions, including complex hernias and groin injuries. He leads an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City. Dr. Zoland offers unparalleled knowledge and experience, providing the highest level of care in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain, sports-related groin/pelvic injuries and non-surgical treatment recommendations.
"It is always an honor to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put into my practice, and I am grateful to be acknowledged by my peers," says Dr. Mark Zoland.
More about Dr. Mark Zoland and Core Surgical:
Dr. Mark Zoland and Dr. Joseph Iraci lead the team of pelvic and groin medical professionals at their advanced surgical center in New York City. At Core Surgical, the mission is to provide the highest level of personalized care to patients. As a group of board-certified surgeons, the team can diagnose and care for many issues, using minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery. They utilize innovative techniques and medical technology to achieve the best results, treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in NY, NY. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771
