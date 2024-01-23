New York's Top Hernia and Core Surgeon Mark Zoland M.D. F.A.C.S. Receives Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctor® Award

Dr. Zoland provides his patients with the highest standard of care, ensuring their well-being and satisfaction. His commitment to excellence and passion for his profession make him a trusted and respected figure in the medical community.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland, a highly esteemed medical professional, has been honored with the prestigious title of 2024 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This recognition places him among the top 7% of all doctors nationally, highlighting his exceptional skills and dedication to providing outstanding healthcare. Dr. Zoland's nomination by his peers adds an extra layer of significance to this achievement. It is a testament to his exceptional reputation within the medical community, as well as his unwavering commitment to his patients' well-being. For over three decades, Castle Connolly has been the foremost authority in identifying and honoring Top Doctors who consistently deliver exceptional care. As the most trusted source for patients seeking best-in-class healthcare providers, Castle Connolly takes great pride in recognizing medical professionals like Dr. Zoland, who exemplify a longstanding commitment to their patients. Dr. Zoland's impressive educational background includes a bachelor's degree from Columbia University and a medicine degree from Cornell University Medical College in 1993. Since 2001, he has been board-certified and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, showcasing his expertise and dedication to his field. Dr. Mark Zoland specializes in surgery for many conditions, including complex hernias and groin injuries. He leads an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City. Dr. Zoland offers unparalleled knowledge and experience, providing the highest level of care in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain, sports-related groin/pelvic injuries and non-surgical treatment recommendations.