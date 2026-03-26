NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards Coming to Miami for Fifth Anniversary Celebration March 28, 2026 at 1Hotel South Beach

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards recognize excellence across multiple categories, celebrating founders, executives, creatives, and brands driving the industry forward through innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and cultural impact. Post this

Recognized as one of South Florida's premier beauty industry events, the NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards is a powerful platform for product launches, brand discovery, and industry recognition—spotlighting both emerging disruptors and best-selling commercial leaders while amplifying the voices defining modern beauty.

The milestone celebration opens with an exclusive VIP reception debuting the NEW YOU "pretty" supplement line, followed by a day of immersive programming, including:

High-impact keynote speakers and expert-led panels

A curated brand expo spotlighting innovation across beauty and wellness

The signature NEW YOU Interactive Beauty Bar, offering hands-on sampling and experiences

A press-filled red carpet, podcast collaborations, and live streaming media moments

A formal awards ceremony honoring excellence across the industry

This year's guest list features an elite cross-section of beauty, fashion, television, entrepreneurship, and digital culture, including: Patrick Ta; celebrity makeup artist and founder, Patrick Ta Beauty, Christian Siriano; fashion designer, bestselling author, and founder of Runway Beauty; Rachel Zoe; notable fashion personality, TZR founder and currently starring on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jeannie Mai, Emmy Award–winning television host, beauty authority, and creator of Balance: A Perimenopause Journey; NUTRL Skin Founder and Actor Jesse Metcalfe; Farouk Shami, Founder and CEO, Farouk Systems Inc. (CHI Haircare, BioSilk); Jessi Draper, beauty entrepreneur, bestselling author, and television personality (Secret Lives of Mormon Wives), Glen Coco Oropeza, celebrity hair stylist; Dara Levitan & Carly Rivlin, creators and hosts of the Five More Minutes beauty podcast (Bravo's Summer House); Olivia Flowers (Bravo's Southern Charm), Briana Cisneros (Celebrity Hair Stylist), Diana Madison (Founder of Diana Madison Beauty and previous award winner for New You), Alicia Grande (Founder of Grande Cosmetics), Tara Electra (Founder of UnRuly and Million Dollar Babie Podcast Host), Cynthia Bailey (Founder of Glowissima Beauty) and Noelle Robinson (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Alexia Nepola (Real Housewives of Miami), model Fatima Cuellar, TV Host Madison Brodsky, plus additional top creators, influencers, and cultural tastemakers such as Casey Boonstra, Nicky Gile, Angeline Varona, Celeste Bright, Madison Skylar, Eva Quiala, Courtney Kerr Noonan, musician Le Prince, celebrity stylists Jennifer Stano, plus many more.

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards recognize excellence across multiple categories, celebrating founders, executives, creatives, and brands driving the industry forward through innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and cultural impact. Now in its fifth year, the awards have cemented their reputation as Miami's premier consumer, media, and influencer beauty event, blending editorial authority with experiential energy.

Lead sponsors for the 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards include CHI Haircare, Patrick Ta Beauty, Grande Cosmetics, Stripes Beauty by Naomi Watts, YSE Beauty by Molly Sims, NEW YOU pretty, Diana Madison Beauty, Runway Beauty by Christian Siriano, SolShine, ADM, Atlantic Packaging, NU Standard, Seis Cosmetics, BEJOU, Performance.20, iRomaScents, Fraz Kader Parfums, Dossier, NUTRL Skin, DIVI Official and many more.

About NEW YOU

NEW YOU is a multi-platform health and beauty media company for women, encompassing NEW YOU Magazine, NEW YOU Beauty Experience & Awards, cutting-edge video and studio production through The NEW YOU Studio, and NEW YOU Brands, parent of NEW YOU "pretty"—an innovative supplement collection combining clinically studied or proven beauty actives with functional women's health benefits in every formula.

For more information or award submissions, visit NEWYOUAwards.com

Media, Red Carpet & Talent Inquiries:

The Influence

Ali Lasky | Tabitha Alboher

[email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected]

Media Contact

Toni Negas, NEW YOU MEDIA Inc., 1 954-622-2266, [email protected], www.NEWYOUAwards.com

SOURCE NEW YOU MEDIA Inc.