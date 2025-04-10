NEW YOU MEDIA Inc. Announces Grand Opening of The NEW YOU Studio in Fort Lauderdale

The Red Ribbon Cutting event on April 16th will feature local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, and provide an opportunity for industry professionals and media to tour the facility, network, and celebrate this exciting new chapter in South Florida's production scene. Post this

"We're excited to offer a full suite of services, including pre/post-production, media trafficking, and media buying, all under one roof. Our location near I-95 and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport provides unparalleled access to clients coming from across the country and beyond. It's the perfect spot for creators looking for a streamlined, all-in-one solution for their production needs," says Vanessa Walker, President of NEW YOU Media, Inc.

In addition to its turnkey production services, The NEW YOU Studio boasts a prime location just 1.6 miles from private FBOs and directly across from Fort Lauderdale Airport, making it the most accessible production studio to any airport in South Florida. This strategic placement, paired with Broward County's tax incentives for filmmaking, makes it an attractive destination for content creators in South Florida, the LA market, and beyond.

The newly renovated space will be run daily by General Manager, Matt Usher, former HSN vet and team member at NEW YOU for the past 7 years. The NEW YOU Studio features a celebrity-accessible green room, a control room, a cyclorama wall, a fully equipped staff kitchen, and multiple versatile set and stage areas — including spaces for podcast, kitchen demos, live streaming, and productions with for both small and large LED walls.

In addition to in-studio capabilities, The NEW YOU Studio also offers full-service event and on-location production, bringing the same level of creative and technical execution to conferences, brand activations, and remote shoots.

The NEW YOU Studio is an exciting addition to South Florida's growing media landscape, providing a much-needed production resource in a region that is becoming an increasingly popular hub for film and television production. With recent shifts in the industry, including the relocation of HSN studios and other major companies, The NEW YOU Studio stands poised to play a key role in South Florida's future as a media production center.

"We're opening our doors to filmmakers and content creators from all corners of the industry. The NEW YOU Studio is not just a facility – it's a place for creativity, collaboration, and innovation. We look forward to supporting the next generation of storytellers and visionaries," exclaims Federico Bianchi, Executive Director of Integrated Production and AI. "The studio integrates AI across different stages of the creative and technical process — from generating visual environments and enhancing image and sound, to assisted editing and adaptations for multiple languages and formats. It helps us move faster, optimize resources, and unlock new possibilities without losing creative control or quality."

The Red Ribbon Cutting event on April 16th will feature local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, and provide an opportunity for industry professionals and media to tour the facility, network, and celebrate this exciting new chapter in South Florida's production scene.

About The NEW YOU Studio

The NEW YOU Studio is a modern, fully equipped media production facility located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The studio offers end-to-end content creation for television, digital, social, podcast, and OTT platforms. With 9,500 square feet of renovated space, it features a celebrity-accessible green room, professional control room, cyclorama wall, kitchen-equipped sets, and flexible stages suited for a wide range of productions.

In addition to in-studio work, the team also produces on-location and live event content, offering creative and technical support across formats. Backed by decades of production experience and a multidisciplinary team, NEW YOU Studio is designed to help creators, brands, and agencies bring their ideas to life—quickly, collaboratively, and with high production value.

Media Contact

Matt Usher, The NEW YOU Studio, 1 954-862-8787, [email protected], www.thenewyoustudio.com

SOURCE The NEW YOU Studio