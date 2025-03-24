NEW YOU MEDIA Inc. Announces Star-Studded Panelists, Nominees, and Presenters for the 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards

"We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding individuals and brands that continue to shape the future with our voice around all things health and beauty." Post this

This year's award nominees showcase exceptional talent across the beauty industry. The Best Newbie category features standout products like Seis Cosmetics' best-selling lip masks and TIRTIR's viral foundations. Innovations in Hair highlights major brands like CHI and IGK, alongside four other contenders. In Skincare Standout, nominees include OLE HENRIKSEN, Erno Laszlo, and Skincare Junkie, while the competitive Best Ageless Beauty category includes Corsica Scents, John Frieda, Julep, and more. The Beauty Innovation category recognizes groundbreaking products from Wonderskin, Mother Science, Vitabrid C12, and newcomer Anablue. Additional nominations include the Editors Choice Awards for Grande Cosmetics for Grande Wrap Tubing Mascara, Amazon Beauty for the Marketplace Innovation Award, and Reality Influencer of the Year contender Georgia Hassarati from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle Season 3. Lo Bosworth, star of The Hills and Laguna Beach, is nominated for Breakthrough Female Wellness Brand for her company, Love Wellness.

The weekend's festivities will kick off with the NEW YOU Beach Club, presented by Grande Cosmetics, on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the W Hotel, South Beach. This VIP welcome reception will be a networking and content creation event, feature a gifting suite, and activities at the W pool and lawn including a collab with Miami Swim Week-The Shows. Collections Ema Savahl Couture and Carmen Sol will be presented with entertainment by famed Miami DJ's Blondes N' Boots.

At the 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards on Saturday, March 29, the festivities will include an exhibit hall and 16' three-tiered sample bar with hundreds of samples for creating an event goodie-bag and a press-filled red carpet. NEW YOU Media Inc., owners of The NEW YOU Studios, which will be producing and streaming the red-carpet arrivals, "The Future of Beauty" panel discussion streaming live on YouTube @newyoubrands and Instagram @newyoumedia as well as filming their live NEW YOU podcast during the event. The day will culminate with the 2025 NEW YOU Awards Ceremony, also streaming live, where approximately 20 awards will be presented to outstanding entrepreneurs and influencers in the beauty industry.

The 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards also marks a milestone in the evolution of NEW YOU Media which has successfully transitioned from a traditional print publication to an omni-channel media company. The company now boasts an online presence at NEWYOU.com, the NEW YOU podcast filming live at the NEW YOU Awards event and the red-carpet awards arrivals streaming live across social media platforms. Additionally, NEW YOU Media will soon launch The NEW YOU Studio, a state-of-the-art content creation and event production facility set to open in April 2025. This new facility will offer production services for video content, TV commercials, podcasts, and more.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the outstanding individuals and brands that continue to shape the future with our voice around all things health and beauty," said Vanessa Walker, President of NEW YOU Media Inc. "The NEW YOU Awards weekend is a curated event where we bring together industry standouts from entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 executives along with content creators, to celebrate achievements in health and beauty, making content and connections. Also we get to show our 'chops' as a production house producing the entire event through The NEW YOU Studio."

About NEW YOU

NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated and entrepreneurial set of fans and beauty industry lovers leaning into Gen X and resonating with millennials and Gen Z. NEW YOU advocate that health – physical, mental and financial wellness – and beauty should be lived, worn and awarded. NEW YOU offer content from entrepreneurial inspirational stories, useful tips and trends, with shoppable options for stand out brands curated by the NEW YOU team. In keeping with these stories, recognizing these individuals for their achievements and contributions, NEW YOU recognize its own evolution beyond an entity with a beauty lean, and pivoting to take on a 360-degree media company with The NEW YOU Studio, NEW YOU Brands, Inc., and soon streaming channels.

About The NEW YOU Awards:

In its 10th year, the former print only publication, NEW YOU with tagline "The Voice of Health and Beauty", is celebrating its 4th live annual NEW YOU Awards – a star-studded event honoring recipients varying from brands to entrepreneurs and executives, as well as beauty and reality influencers. The two-day event (March 28th-29th), is a weekend kicking off at the W Hotel, South Beach, with a VIP welcome reception entitled the NEW YOU Beach Club presented by Grande Cosmetics. The pool party and VIP gifting bungalow will feature an event with Miami Swim Week, The Shows. The Awards day follows and invitees will find their way through the exhibit hall full of the BEAUTY BAR samples of entry brands for their DIY goodie bag, then sit for an industry panel discussion, network and mingle until the NEW YOU Awards Ceremony is held on the afternoon of March 29th, 2025, at the 1 Hotel, Miami Beach. This year's awards mark the fourth red carpet live event, establishing itself as South Florida's premier consumer, media, and influencer beauty industry event.

About Vanessa Walker, President of NEW YOU Media, Inc.

Vanessa Walker is a seasoned CPG industry veteran with over 30 years of experience leading teams and scaling brands. She is most renowned for her transformative work in the sparkling water category with La Croix (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and the creation of the performance energy drink segment with CELSIUS (NASDAQ: CELH), rebranding and revitalizing both brands to revolutionize their respective categories and retail presence. Currently, she serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Great HealthWorks (makers of OmegaXL) and President of NEW YOU Media, Inc., where she is leading the transition of the magazine into an omni-channel lifestyle brand. Walker's career highlights include being named a top industry leader by BevNET and founding her consulting firm, Millennial Brands, Inc., after her success with La Croix and CELSIUS. She also served on the board of Jones Soda until its sale in 2019. A Florida native, Walker holds an Executive MBA from Mercer University's Stetson School of Business and has lived on the East Coast throughout her life, traveling extensively to develop and scale brands globally.

