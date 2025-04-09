NEW YOU MEDIA Inc. the Voice of Health and Beauty Celebrates a Spectacular 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards Weekend

We are beyond excited by the overwhelming success of this year's NEW YOU Awards. This milestone event honored the incredible industry and demonstrated our growth as a media company. Post this

On Saturday, March 29, the 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards took center stage at the 1 Hotel South Beach. The event began with an expansive exhibit hall showcasing beauty innovations and products, including a 16-foot beauty bar offering attendees the chance to create their own custom goodie bags. Brand partners like Ardell, Grande Cosmetics and Vital Red Light mingled with attendees and influencers showcasing or launching their latest products. The highly anticipated "Future of Beauty" panel discussion, moderated by Reesa Lake, VP of Creator Agency Partnerships at LTK, featured industry heavyweights such as Anastasia Soare, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, Diana Madison, and Achieng Agutu, who shared valuable insights on the future of beauty, product creation stories and entrepreneurial advice from the entrepreneurs themselves.

The NEW YOU awards ceremony streamed live for the first time, to a global audience, compliments of sister entity The NEW YOU Studio (Fort Lauderdale based). The live stream included a press-filled red carpet, the Future of Beauty panel, as well as the 60-minute awards show.

"We are a new concept, a hybrid format for an awards show, where networking, brand sampling and celebrating achievements from start-ups to established brands happen in one weekend. We've re-imagined a new standard in health and beauty events and we're on the forefront," said Vanessa Walker, President, NEW YOU Media. "We are beyond excited by the overwhelming success of this year's NEW YOU Awards. This milestone event honored the incredible industry and demonstrated our growth as a media company."

Produced by The NEW YOU Studio, bringing all content for the star-studded award presenters including: Cynthia Bailey, Charity Lawson, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Corinne Olympios, Alexia Nepola, Adriana De Moura, Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Loren Ridinger, Sarah Stage and more! This year's event saw the presentation of nearly 25 prestigious awards, honoring the visionaries shaping the future of the health and beauty industry.

2025 NEW YOU Awards Health and Beauty Trailblazer Winners:

Entrepreneur of the Year - Anastasia Soare

Trailblazer of the Year – Patrick Ta

NEW YOU Influencer of the Year - Georgia Hassarati

Creator of the Year – Alexa Dellanos

2025 NEW YOU Awards Editor's Choice Winners:

Radiant Rejuvenation - SkinMedica HA⁵® Hydra Collagen Replenish + Restore Hydrator

Breakthrough Female Wellness – Lo Bosworth and Love Wellness

Face Mask of the Year - Diana Madison Beauty Polished Clay & Sea Salt Hydrating Mud Mask

Best Eye Essentials - Grande Wrap Tubing Mascara

Tech Innovator of the Year – Vital Red Light

Marketplace Innovation Award – Amazon Beauty

Wellness Retail Executive of the Year - Leigha Dunbar, Walgreens Senior Director and Senior DMM of Wellness

2025 NEW YOU Awards Product Winners:

Beauty Innovations - Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque

Beauty Innovations (Seal of Beauty Award) - Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum

Best Ageless Beauty - Corsica Scents Rose Glow

Best Ageless Beauty (Seal of Beauty Award) - Julep Beauty Eyeshadow 101 Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow Stick

Best Newbie - Seis Cosmetics' Rose Lip Mask

Best Newbie (Seal of Beauty Award) – TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion

Brand of the Year – MAREE

Brand of the Year (Seal of Beauty Award) – Vitabrid C12 - 12 Hour Vitamin C Soothing Serum

Innovations in Hair - CHI Lava Air Glam

Innovations in Hair (Seal of Beauty Award) - IGK Disco Disco Clear Gloss Shine Spray

Skincare Standout - Skincare Junkie Discoloration Fade Wand

Skincare Standout (Seal of Beauty Award) - ZitSticka KILLA™ ACNE Extra Strength Microdart Patches

Perfect Pout - Revolution Beauty Pout Bomb

Perfect Pout (Seal of Beauty Award) - Luk Beautifood Lip Nourish

The 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards marked a defining moment for NEW YOU Media, highlighting its evolution from a traditional print publication to a dynamic, omni-channel media company. The company's transformation includes an enhanced online presence at NEWYOU.com, the live-streaming NEW YOU podcast, and the upcoming launch of The NEW YOU Studio, a cutting-edge production facility that will further elevate the brand's ability to create and deliver high-quality content for its ever-growing audience.

About NEW YOU

NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated and entrepreneurial set of fans and beauty industry lovers leaning into Gen X and resonating with millennials and Gen Z. NEW YOU advocate that health – physical, mental and financial wellness – and beauty should be lived, worn and awarded. NEW YOU offer content from entrepreneurial inspirational stories, useful tips and trends, with shoppable options for stand out brands curated by the NEW YOU team. In keeping with these stories, recognizing these individuals for their achievements and contributions, NEW YOU recognize its own evolution beyond an entity with a beauty lean, and pivoting to take on a 360-degree media company with The NEW YOU Studio, NEW YOU Brands, Inc., and soon streaming channels.

About The NEW YOU Awards:

The 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards reaffirmed its place as South Florida's most anticipated beauty industry event. This year's two-day celebration featured a VIP welcome reception at the W Hotel, South Beach, and culminated in an exciting awards ceremony at the 1 Hotel Miami Beach. The event recognized beauty pioneers, entrepreneurs, and influencers for their outstanding contributions to the health and beauty industry.

About Vanessa Walker, President of NEW YOU Media, Inc.

Vanessa Walker is a seasoned CPG industry veteran with over 30 years of experience leading teams and scaling brands. She is most renowned for her transformative work in the sparkling water category with La Croix (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and the creation of the performance energy drink segment with CELSIUS (NASDAQ: CELH), rebranding and revitalizing both brands to revolutionize their respective categories and retail presence. Currently, she serves as Chief Strategy Officer at Great HealthWorks (makers of OmegaXL) and President of NEW YOU Media, Inc., where she is leading the transition of the magazine into an omni-channel lifestyle brand. Walker's career highlights include being named a top industry leader by BevNET and founding her consulting firm, Millennial Brands, Inc., after her success with La Croix and CELSIUS. She also served on the board of Jones Soda until its sale in 2019. A Florida native, Walker holds an Executive MBA from Mercer University's Stetson School of Business and has lived on the East Coast throughout her life, traveling extensively to develop and scale brands globally.

