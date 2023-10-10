New Young Adult Novel Written for Teens by an Actual Teenager

"I was in boarding school missing my family and friends," said Nunes. "Writing this book helped me cope with the stress that I was going through as a teenager and helped me escape the situation I was in while I was away from home." Tweet this

"I was in boarding school missing my family and friends," said Nunes. "Writing this book helped me cope with the stress that I was going through as a teenager and helped me escape the situation I was in while I was away from home."

The relationship between Scar and Kid takes place over a fairly short period, where the main characters are forced to deal with several adult issues, including life-threatening sickness and the rise to fame. These are dispersed between several regular teen behaviors like mild pranks and hanging out with friends at the mall. The book is also filled with several songs, since Nunes is also a musician.

"This is the first book in a series, and I hope to write more about Cash, aka Kid," said Nunes.

"Scar Kid"

By RL Nunes

ISBN: 9798823008839 (softcover); 9798823008822 (hardcover); 9798823008815 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

R. L. Nunes is a talented individual who is very creative and sensitive to the world around him. He expresses himself through many creative channels. He not only writes but also paints and plays guitar. At this time, R. L. Nunes is an aspiring singer and songwriter, who someday hopes to record his music and have it covered by other artists. To learn more, please visit http://www.rlnunes.com.

