New Young Adult Novel Written for Teens by an Actual Teenager

Story tackles real issues around fictional storytelling
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the new short novel "Scar Kid," author RL Nunes shares a tale of young love between main characters Scar and Kid. The musically influenced story follows them from their first meeting and the progression of their relationship to the unexpected ending.
Not only does this book fall into the "Young Adult" category, it came right from the mind of an actual young adult. Nunes wrote the book while he was still in high school. After a recent rereading, he decided it was time to share it with teens around the same age as he was when he wrote it.
"I was in boarding school missing my family and friends," said Nunes. "Writing this book helped me cope with the stress that I was going through as a teenager and helped me escape the situation I was in while I was away from home."
The relationship between Scar and Kid takes place over a fairly short period, where the main characters are forced to deal with several adult issues, including life-threatening sickness and the rise to fame. These are dispersed between several regular teen behaviors like mild pranks and hanging out with friends at the mall. The book is also filled with several songs, since Nunes is also a musician.
"This is the first book in a series, and I hope to write more about Cash, aka Kid," said Nunes.
"Scar Kid"
By RL Nunes
ISBN: 9798823008839 (softcover); 9798823008822 (hardcover); 9798823008815 (electronic)
Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
R. L. Nunes is a talented individual who is very creative and sensitive to the world around him. He expresses himself through many creative channels. He not only writes but also paints and plays guitar. At this time, R. L. Nunes is an aspiring singer and songwriter, who someday hopes to record his music and have it covered by other artists. To learn more, please visit http://www.rlnunes.com.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com
SOURCE RL Nunes
Share this article