New Zealand's ZURU Group Recognized with 2 Prestigious Supplier of the Year Awards at the Walmart Supplier Growth Forum

"We are deeply honored by Walmart's recognition," said Nick Mowbray, co-founder and co-CEO of ZURU Group. "Our commitment to our partnership with Walmart and their customers is unwavering. This remarkable achievement by the ZURU team underscores how we have successfully disrupted stagnant industries on the world stage, creating better quality products at better value for consumers while addressing market gaps through speed and innovation. The Walmart partnership continues to be a cornerstone of our global strategy, and we're just getting started."

"Today's modern shoppers expect more from their favorite products, and this recognition reinforces that ZURU brands are successfully filling market gaps through innovation, affordability, and deeply connected brand experiences. At ZURU Group, we are building mass, culturally relevant brands at an unprecedented pace and accelerating growth with a digital-first marketing approach," said Anna Tompkins for the ZURU Group.

What began as a small New Zealand startup has transformed into a global powerhouse that now employs more than 5,000 direct and indirect staff across 30 locations. ZURU Group is a disruptive and award-winning company that got its start in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative toys. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, it has become one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world and is known for its agility, creativity, and new-age manufacturing techniques. ZURU produces 600,000 toys daily and distributes to most major retailers in over 120 countries.

ZURU has built on this success with growth into new categories, with ZURU Edge brands which include consumer products in beauty, wellness, pet care, baby care and more.

Recognition at Walmart's recent Supplier Growth Forum follows other recent accolades for the ZURU Group, highlighting the continued global recognition of this New Zealand success story and cementing its position as a world leader in toy and consumer goods innovation.

From its origins in toys, ZURU Group has grown to six consumer vertical brands, operating from 30 locations worldwide, with products sold in 120+ markets.

ZURU is on a mission to disrupt across industries, challenge the status quo and catalyze change through radical innovation and automation advances. This is evident in different pillars of the company: ZURU Toys are reimagining what it means to play; ZURU Tech is reimagining the future of housing by leading the next building revolution; ZURU Edge is reimaging new generation FMCG brands to better serve modern household consumers.

For more on ZURU, please visit: https://zuru.com/

