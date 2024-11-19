Newark Alliance and EqualSpace Host Celebration of Halsey Street's Vibrant Small Business Community

"We are proud to tell the story of what's happening on Halsey Street in partnership with Greenwood Ave. and share space with trailblazers from around the world," said Ashley Mays, Chief Real Estate and Marketing Officer of Newark Alliance. Post this

"Newark Alliance is committed to the collaborative work that is empowering the growth of small businesses on Halsey Street and throughout the broader Arts and Education District," said Ashley Mays, Chief Real Estate and Marketing Officer of Newark Alliance. "Our mission is to support Halsey as a nationally known, branded destination for art, culture, food, and entertainment while fostering local wealth creation, particularly for entrepreneurs of color. We are proud to tell the story of what's happening on Halsey Street in partnership with Greenwood Ave. and share space with trailblazers from around the world."

Citi Medina, Founder of EqualSpace and one of the entrepreneurs featured in the magazine issue, said "Halsey Street is a gem of Newark, not just because of the exceptional-minded entrepreneurs who call it home, but because of the vibrant culture they create. It's the heartbeat that reminds us of what it means to truly be a community—united, proud, and unequivocally liberated."

"We're honored to highlight Newark's small business community in this issue," said Trey Thaxton, Publisher and Founder of Greenwood Ave. Magazine. "Our publication was founded on the belief that the spirit of Black Wall Street lives on wherever Black entrepreneurs build opportunities for their communities—and Halsey Street is a powerful example of that legacy."

The event featured remarks from community leaders, contributors, and the entrepreneurs who have brought the magazine's pages to life. Newark Alliance was joined in this effort by other notable supporters, including Audible, Prudential Financial and Invest Newark, who contribute to initiatives promoting economic growth in Newark. Another local business featured at the event was the caterer, Sweet Jeans Kitchen & Espresso Bar, a recent grantee of Audible's Business Attraction Program and Newark's Retail Reactivation Initiative.

"Through Audible's Business Attraction Program, we're proud to be part of Newark's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem and excited to showcase the city's growth as a hub for innovation," said Ari Fox, Head of Economic Impact at Audible. "We're committed to supporting historically underrepresented founders, especially people of color and women, by providing the resources they need to thrive. It's an exciting time for Newark, and we're honored to be contributing to its bright future."

Marcus T. Randolph, CEO of Invest Newark, added: "Creating an environment where small businesses can thrive is essential to Newark's continued growth. These entrepreneurs and others in the community are leading the way and are indicative of Newark's bright future."

"Small businesses play a crucial role in driving local economies, fostering innovation, and creating jobs and wealth for residents," said Lata Reddy, Prudential's Senior Vice President of Inclusive Solutions and Board Chair of the Newark Alliance. "As an anchor institution in Newark, Prudential has supported small businesses in our hometown for over 40 years, and we are continuing to invest in their growth and success."

To learn more about these businesses, Issue No. 5 of Greenwood Ave. Magazine can be purchased at greenwoodave.com greenwoodave.com.

About EqualSpace

A premium sharespace created with multicultural, women and LGBTQ+ business owners in mind, EqualSpace provides resources for startups, coaching for tech companies, and access to minority business owners. With two campuses situated in the heart of Newark, NJ, the company's cutting-edge coworking spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and vibrant community create a dynamic ecosystem for entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses alike. EqualSpace believes that access + resources = SPACE & Opportunities.

About Newark Alliance

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at http://www.newark-alliance.org.

