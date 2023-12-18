Newark Alliance and Partners Launch Newark Gift Card Bonus in Time for Holiday Season

"We are thrilled to support the 2023 Newark Gift Card to target spending at local businesses, especially during the holiday season," said Evan Weiss, CEO of the Newark Alliance. "Newark has seen incredible growth in the local economy since the Newark Gift Card was introduced." Post this

"We are thrilled to support the 2023 Newark Gift Card to target spending at local businesses, especially during the holiday season," said Evan Weiss, CEO of the Newark Alliance. "Newark has seen incredible growth in the local economy since the Newark Gift Card was introduced, and we look forward to continued success this year."

The Newark Gift Card was created by Newark resident and entrepreneur Tamara Remedios in 2021 to help Newark's small businesses recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past two years, the initiative has reached nearly $500,000 in sales, with organizations like Great Oaks Charter School leading the way by purchasing $10,000 of cards for holiday gifts for the third year.

"As a small business advocate in Newark, I acutely understand the power of shopping locally," noted Remedios. "We encourage residents, visitors and employees to think of the Newark Gift Card for your everyday purchases or holiday shopping needs!"

Research indicates that the average local independent retailer puts 47% of its revenue back into their community, compared to only 14% from nationwide franchises. That number jumps to 73% for local restaurants—a stark contrast to the 30% reinvested by national restaurant chains.

"Prudential is proud to call Newark home for nearly 150 years, and we understand how important the small business community is to the vitality of the city," said Shané Harris, vice president and head of Social Responsibility and Partnerships and President of The Prudential Foundation. "We are excited to again serve as the presenting sponsor of the Newark Gift Card to help strengthen the local economy."

Between November 25 and December 31, The Newark Holiday Festival, an initiative led by the Newark Alliance, and The Newark Gift Card have produced a fun-filled scavenger hunt with the chance to win a $100, $250 or $500 Newark Gift Card. Participants can check in at events and snap photos at local businesses by scanning QR codes for a chance to win prizes, all while shopping locally for the holidays. Visit http://www.thenewarkgiftcard.com for more details.

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at http://www.newark-alliance.org.

