Newark Alliance Unveils "Festivals United" Inaugural Event Programming

The programming will establish Newark as the "City of Festivals" with six annual multi-day arts and cultural events
NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newark Alliance has unveiled the "Festivals United" coalition, comprising some of the city's premier annual events in the Arts and Education District and the Newark City Parks Foundation – Afro Beat Fest, Halsey Fest, Lincoln Park Music Festival, Newark Arts Festival, Newark Pride, and Newark Winter Village. This initiative, made possible by a $1.5 million grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) awarded in December 2023, marks a significant milestone in bringing together Newark's vibrant cultural offerings under one unified banner.
"The keystone to Newark becoming a model of success on so many national fronts is our unity – the solidarity we share for the purpose of collaborating toward progress," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "Nothing creates unity better than festivals that create a common memory of a vibrant sense of belonging to something bigger than ourselves, of sharing something important and exciting. In Newark, we are developing a communication shorthand through our shared experience with art. It is our language of hope, happiness, and healing."
"We thank the NJEDA and Governor Phil Murphy for recognizing Festivals United's transformative potential and believe it will establish Newark as the 'City of Festivals,'" said Newark Alliance's Chief Real Estate and Marketing Officer, Ashley Mays. "Festivals have been key drivers of economic growth in Newark, and we are now set to amplify that impact. Together, we can achieve more than any individual event could on its own."
The Festivals United coalition aims to highlight Newark as a year-round destination and a regional hub for arts, culture, entertainment and small business discovery. Key locations in Newark including Halsey Street, The Newark Museum of Art, NJPAC, Military Park, Tubman Square, Mulberry Commons, and the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District host these multi-day events, increasing foot traffic to surrounding businesses and attractions in downtown Newark.
Below is a list of 2024 Festivals United programming:
- AfroBeat Fest: July 13, 2024
- Halsey Fest: June 8, June 15, June 29, July 19, September 19, 2024
- Lincoln Park Music Festival: July 24–28, July 31–August 4, 2024
- Newark Arts Festiva l: October 9–13, 2024
- Newark Pride: July 8–14, 2024
- Newark Winter Village: November 30, 2024 – January 12, 2025
- Newark City Parks Foundation: See website for programming across all downtown parks.
The Halsey Fest event series is organized by Newark Alliance including Media Sponsor, NJ PBS, and Presenting Sponsors, Prudential Financial and Newark Alliance.
"As a proud supporter of the arts, NJ PBS is thrilled to sponsor Halsey Fest programming," says Joseph Lee, Vice President and General Manager of NJ PBS. "We believe in the power of storytelling and cultural expression to unite communities, and Halsey Fest is a shining example of this. By showcasing Newark's rich diversity through these events, we are helping to amplify the city's unique voice and bring people together in celebration."
"Prudential is proud to sponsor Halsey Fest as part of our commitment to promoting Newark's economic and cultural vitality," said Lata Reddy, senior vice president of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial and chair of the Newark Alliance Board of Directors. "Festivals United builds on this commitment and creates more opportunity for our city's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and exceptional local talent."
The NJEDA's Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) Program, piloted in Newark and Atlantic City, established grant opportunities to support the cities' economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. Last year, the NJEDA Board approved A.R.T. grant funding to support Newark Alliance's creation of Festivals United.
"Aligned with Governor Murphy's commitment to revitalize New Jersey's downtowns, the A.R.T. Program was created to encourage economic activity in areas impacted by reduced commuter traffic in the wake of the pandemic," said NJEDA Chief Community Development Officer Tai Cooper. "Recognizing Newark's vibrant creative community, it's an honor to allocate a portion of the grant to support the city's resilience. Festivals United is a testament to the power of collaboration that lives within Newark."
About Newark Alliance
The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at http://www.newark-alliance.org and learn more about Festivals United at https://www.newark-alliance.org/festivals-united.
