Newark Alliance Unveils "Festivals United" Inaugural Event Programming

"We thank the NJEDA and Governor Phil Murphy for recognizing Festivals United's transformative potential and believe it will establish Newark as the 'City of Festivals,'" said Newark Alliance's Chief Real Estate and Marketing Officer, Ashley Mays. "Festivals have been key drivers of economic growth in Newark, and we are now set to amplify that impact. Together, we can achieve more than any individual event could on its own."

The Festivals United coalition aims to highlight Newark as a year-round destination and a regional hub for arts, culture, entertainment and small business discovery. Key locations in Newark including Halsey Street, The Newark Museum of Art, NJPAC, Military Park, Tubman Square, Mulberry Commons, and the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District host these multi-day events, increasing foot traffic to surrounding businesses and attractions in downtown Newark.

The Halsey Fest event series is organized by Newark Alliance including Media Sponsor, NJ PBS, and Presenting Sponsors, Prudential Financial and Newark Alliance.

"As a proud supporter of the arts, NJ PBS is thrilled to sponsor Halsey Fest programming," says Joseph Lee, Vice President and General Manager of NJ PBS. "We believe in the power of storytelling and cultural expression to unite communities, and Halsey Fest is a shining example of this. By showcasing Newark's rich diversity through these events, we are helping to amplify the city's unique voice and bring people together in celebration."

"Prudential is proud to sponsor Halsey Fest as part of our commitment to promoting Newark's economic and cultural vitality," said Lata Reddy, senior vice president of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial and chair of the Newark Alliance Board of Directors. "Festivals United builds on this commitment and creates more opportunity for our city's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and exceptional local talent."

The NJEDA's Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) Program, piloted in Newark and Atlantic City, established grant opportunities to support the cities' economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19. Last year, the NJEDA Board approved A.R.T. grant funding to support Newark Alliance's creation of Festivals United.

"Aligned with Governor Murphy's commitment to revitalize New Jersey's downtowns, the A.R.T. Program was created to encourage economic activity in areas impacted by reduced commuter traffic in the wake of the pandemic," said NJEDA Chief Community Development Officer Tai Cooper. "Recognizing Newark's vibrant creative community, it's an honor to allocate a portion of the grant to support the city's resilience. Festivals United is a testament to the power of collaboration that lives within Newark."

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities.

