Newark City Leaders Award $1.2 Million to Seven Newark-based Small Businesses

Out of Mayor Baraka's determination to restore the vibrancy of downtown and reduce vacancies, he created a strategy including the Retail Reactivation Initiative, plus escalating fees imposed on property owners who keep their buildings and land vacant.

Supported by Urban Enterprise Zone funds made available thanks to the reform law spearheaded by the Late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, the Newark Retail Reactivation Initiative offers financial support for fit-out and furniture, fixtures and equipment to Newark-based businesses. The first announcement of grants was made in February 2024 with eight diverse grant recipients. The second group of grantees consists of the following:

Melba's Restaurant – Grant Amount: $650,000.00 – 550 Broad St. – Melba's restaurant, owned by Melba McGill Wilson , was founded in Harlem in 2005. After establishing itself as a premier comfort food destination in New York City , Melba's chose to open its second location in Downtown Newark . With a commitment to exceptional customer service coupled with great food, Melba's specializes in Southern classics.

Grill & Thrill – Grant Amount: $149,600.00 – 772 Broad Street – Grill & Thrill, located in a prominent location on Broad and Market Street, will specialize in fast, casual Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant, operated by entrepreneur Kehetrin Alpar, will offer quick and convenient options inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the Mediterranean region, including dishes like falafel, shawarma, hummus, and salads, as well as breakfast items and coffee.

Isle 15 – Grant Amount: $127,060.00 – 18 Green St. – Owned by Stacy Eversley and Deirdresha Wint, Isle 15 will be an upscale Caribbean restaurant serving food and drinks, activating multiple floors of a currently vacant building. The 1st floor will be a dining space, while the 2nd floor will be an event venue. The owners previously operated the food truck YamGoWeh serving Guyanese cuisine at events throughout Essex County.

Bricks 4 Kidz Essex County – Grant Amount: $112,000.00 – 112 Washington St. – Bricks 4 Kidz offers STEM-based edutainment classes, activities, and parties for children ages 3-13 using LEGO bricks and coding programs. The owner, Tara Williams-Harrington, is a lifelong Newark resident. The new facility will include drop-off and learn hours, party rooms, and opportunities for educational trips.

GlassRoots – Grant Amount: $110,000.00 – 23 William St. – GlassRoots is a nonprofit focused on igniting the creative and economic vitality of greater Newark through glass arts. The new street-level location in Teacher's Village will feature visible glassblowing furnaces and provide classes, summer camps, field trips, and career development programs for youth and adults.

Honeypot Montessori – Grant Amount: $60,620.00 – 75 Halsey St. – Honeypot Montessori is the first nature and Montessori school in Newark, dedicated to fostering nature-immersive learning experiences for students ages 3-6. Founder and Head of School Deja L. Jones, M.Ed., brings years of experience in education and youth development. Honeypot is part of the Wildflower Schools network.

Sweet Jeans Kitchen & Espresso Bar – Grant Amount: $38,500.00 – 494 Broad St. – Sweet Jeans Kitchen & Espresso Bar is a modern café and community space specializing in events and sweet and savory bites. Operated by Michele Harriott, an experienced baker born and raised in Newark, and Victor Joseph Soldano, this will the pair's first brick-and-mortar location.

"These grants are not just investments in businesses, but investments in our community's future," Marcus T. Randolph, President and & CEO of Invest Newark. "Each of these companies bring something unique to Newark, and their collective successes will contribute to the overall vibrancy and economic health of our city."

The City of Newark and Invest Newark launched the Retail Reactivation Grant last September as part of its effort to bring more diverse retail, cultural and food experiences to the heart of the city. Applicants were eligible for up to $650,000, depending on the square footage of the space. Funds can be used for exterior and interior improvements of vacant space, or the purchase of furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

The inaugural group of grantees was awarded in March 2024, with a total amount awarded of $2,352,220.

For more information about the Newark Retail Reactivation Initiative, please visit https://investnewark.org/newark-launches-program-to-activate-vacant-retail-spaces-in-downtown-commercial-business-district/.

Invest Newark, the city's Economic Development Corporation, propels economic growth by championing small businesses, improving internet access and facilitating real estate development. These endeavors lead to job creation and wealth generation, enhancing the overall welfare of Newark's residents. Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to equity and sustainability, Invest Newark stands apart as a forward-thinking development agency. Stay up to date on Invest Newark's latest news by following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit us at InvestNewark.org.

