Newark Pride Parade 2025 Celebrated 20 Years of LGBTQIA+ Visibility

"Everyone can come together and feel seen and heard in Newark," said Newark Pride President Alonzo S. Blalock. "The Pride celebrations remind us that even in trying times, we can both embody joy and stand firmly in resistance. The parade is a crown jewel for our city's Pride celebrations and a reminder that loving kindness has no limits. We close out this year's Pride stronger in community than ever before."

Co-Grand Marshal Gary Paul Wright has been a steadfast champion for the LGBTQIA+ community in Newark and beyond for over 25 years. He served as a Charter Member of the City of Newark's LGBTQ Mayoral Advisory Commission and was also appointed to the Essex County Executive's LGBTQ Advisory Board. He has had a long career in HIV/AIDs activism, starting with Gay Men's Health Crisis in New York City, where he created House of Latex, providing HIV prevention information and services since the 1980s. "I was extremely honored to be a part of Newark's Pride Parade," said Grand Marshal Wright, founder and executive director of the African American Office of Gay Concerns. "A lot has changed for our community since the '80s and moments like this are a reminder of how far we've come and still have yet to go. The Pride parade is a transformational experience and reflective of our collective strength, hope, and resilience."

As an Afro-Cuban-American and West Indian creative and community advocate, Co-Grand Marshal Jae Quinlan weaves her heritage into her art, whether it's wearable wire-wrapped art, hand-painted sneakers, or expansive fine art canvases. She is a principal at The Artisan Collective on Halsey Street and a Board Member and Curator at Artfront Galleries in Newark. She is also a minister at Liberation in Truth Unity Fellowship Church. "As an avid participant and local, the Newark Pride Parade has held a special place in my heart for years," said Grand Marshal Quinlan, visionary artist and minister. "I felt absolutely honored to lead this year's parade through my town. My spirits were uplifted seeing so many people show up to support and flood our streets with love. This was a major victory for all of us."

The Pride Festival in the Park was hosted by Black Trans TV personality, Milan Garçon, a vibrant force in media and entertainment. Diva Davanna performed an engaging runway show instilling confidence and a sense of empowerment in the festival goers. Krys X and Sharif warmed the crowd up for headliners TheARTi$T and Dawn Richard. Food trucks and table vendors provided plenty of food, cool drinks and wellness support including HIV/Aids testing information.

Festival-goers and visitors utilized Via, Newark's free weekend micro transit service to get around the city. Via offers easy, on-demand rides to key venues around Newark. The app-based shared ride service runs Fridays to Sundays, helping FUN patrons navigate Newark's Arts and Education District without the hassle of finding parking.

Newark LGBTQ Pride Festival is a regionally anticipated signature event that draws thousands of attendees for its calendar year agenda of social, educational, and cultural programs for adults, youth, families and allies in Newark, New Jersey. 2025 corporate sponsors include Festivals United Newark, Skittles, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead, Prudential Financial, NYC Pride, University Hospital, and the City of Newark, New Jersey.

Funded through a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Newark Alliance from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Festivals United Newark (FUN) is a unique partnership of leading festival and event organizers in the City of Newark, NJ. For the first time, Newark's major festival planners have come together to form a coalition of the city's most beloved cultural events. Together under one umbrella, FUN members include AfroBeat Fest, Halsey Festival, Lincoln Park Music Festival, Newark Arts Festival, Newark Pride, and Newark Winter Village, all in partnership with the Newark City Parks Foundation. FUN ensures a summer, fall, and winter filled with music, art, food and community. FUN is more than just a name – it's a movement.

