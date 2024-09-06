Newark Regional Business Partnership Hires New President and CEO Ferlanda Fox Nixon, Esq.

I am excited and honored to join the Newark Regional Business Partnership team as president and CEO. Newark is a terrific regional business community with unlimited potential. -- Ferlanda Fox Nixon, Esq. Post this

"I am excited and honored to join the Newark Regional Business Partnership team as president and CEO," Ferlanda Fox Nixon, Esq. said. "Newark is a terrific regional business community with unlimited potential. I'm looking forward to working with the Board, staff, and members as we proactively engage with businesses of all sizes to positively impact the community and the region."

"We couldn't be happier to have Ferlanda take the reins," said Chip Hallock, NRBP outgoing president and CEO. "She is the consummate professional and I am confident that she will successfully execute and expand on NRBP's mission and vision. Her leadership will help continue to grow NRBP's impact on and in the greater Newark business community. Jennifer Mazawey, NRBP's Board Chair is delighted that Nixon has accepted the role. "We are very excited that Ferlanda will be leading NRBP and helping us to forward our mission. Ferlanda brings an outstanding record of success in partnering with a wide variety of constituents and is recognized as a collaborator. We look forward to her leadership now and in the years to come."

Nixon brings over 30 years of staff and executive leadership experience as a corporate attorney, independent business consultant, nonprofit leader, and chamber of commerce public policy and external affairs executive. She has an undergraduate degree in Political Science from Syracuse University and a JD from Georgetown University Law Center. She also holds the professional certification of Certified Association Executive from the American Society of Association Executives and is a Graduate of Institute for Organization Management from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Nixon is expected to begin her role with the NRBP on September 16.

The NRBP Board of Directors retained Waverly Partners, a national executive search firm, to assist in the recruiting effort. Waverly Partners contacted hundreds of executives at chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and other public and private sector leaders over the course of the search. NRBP ultimately narrowed the pool to three finalists prior to selecting Nixon for the role.

About the Newark Regional Business Partnership

Found on the web at http://www.newarkrbp.org, NRBP strives to fuel the Greater Newark, NJ ecosystem and promote equitable partnerships that help drive local and regional economies. Approximately half of NRBP's membership is Newark-based, with the balance located throughout the metropolitan area. Whether from Princeton, NJ or New York City, members are tied to business investments, advantages and opportunities in Greater Newark. NRBP's mission is to strengthen the greater Newark, NJ business community through connections, resources, and advocacy.

