Newark Restaurant Week Returns to Celebrate Local Flavors and Small Businesses

More than 60 restaurants across the city's five wards are participating in this year's event, including Five Corners Ristorante, Taino's Kitchen, and The Yard among others. Many of these establishments are proudly owned by Newark-based entrepreneurs, a testament to the city's thriving and supportive small business community.

For a second year, attendees can participate in the Digital Restaurant Week Passport. This mobile passport encourages diners to explore different neighborhoods by offering local prizes for visiting 10 or more restaurants during the event.

"Newark's vibrant small business community is the heartbeat of our city, and Newark Restaurant Week is a celebration of the talented entrepreneurs who make our culinary scene thrive. This event is more than just an opportunity to enjoy great food—it's a way for residents and visitors to support the local businesses that are the foundation of Newark's economy," said Invest Newark President and CEO, Marcus Randolph. "We're proud to showcase the creativity and passion of our restaurant owners, who continue to elevate Newark as a premier dining destination."

With support from The Junction at Gateway, Newark's premier restaurant row, the New Jersey Devils, Ironbound Wealth Management, Casa Americo Wines and No Pao 100 Reservas attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in the city's booming culinary offerings. To view the participating restaurants and get your free Restaurant Week Digital Passport please visit http://www.newarkrw.com.

ABOUT INVEST NEWARK

Invest Newark, the city's Economic Development Corporation, propels economic growth by championing small businesses, improving internet access and facilitating real estate development. These endeavors lead to job creation and wealth generation, enhancing the overall welfare of Newark's residents. Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to equity and sustainability, Invest Newark stands apart as a forward-thinking development agency. Stay up to date on Invest Newark's latest news by following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn, or visit us at InvestNewark.org.

