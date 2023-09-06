Newark Spotlights the City's Culinary Artistry for Newark Restaurant Week

From September 22 through October 1, Newark Restaurant Week will feature limited-time offerings from new restaurants and local favorites across the city's five wards.
NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The much anticipated Newark Restaurant Week is set to kick off on September 22 and will run through October 1. Over the course of 10 days, this event will shine a spotlight on Newark's significant restaurant community, inviting residents and visitors to savor the diverse and global flavors offered by the city's exceptional local restaurants.
Hosted by Invest Newark, Newark Restaurant Week offers an exclusive chance for culinary enthusiasts to champion local businesses. From newcomers including the Ironbound's latest Italian restaurant, Five Corners, to long-time and local favorites including Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant and Magic Cones Plant-Based Ice Cream, Newark Restaurant Week has partnered with over 30 restaurants across the city's five wards.
Attendees will enjoy an array of pre-fix menus and exclusive offers on breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner offerings, spanning a range of dishes, cocktails and treats. These deals are courtesy of participating establishments, including Uncle Willie's Wings, Burger Bar, Sihana, Plants & Poets Café, Sol Mar Restaurant & Marisqueira, Mi Lindo Ecuador, Blueberry Café, Tinjune Downtown and Neighborhood Scoops, among many more. Notably, many of these venues are proudly owned by local Newark entrepreneurs, exemplifying the city's burgeoning small business community.
This year, Newark Restaurant Week is introducing the #NewarkRW Foodie Passport, encouraging attendees to explore the city's neighborhoods. Eating at and collecting a passport stamp from 1 restaurant in each of Newark's 5 wards offers event attendees the exciting opportunity to enter a drawing for a $1,000 Newark Gift Card once the event concludes.
"Newark has truly mastered the art of food, standing out as a beacon of culinary artistry. Through Newark Restaurant Week, we are showcasing the abundance of remarkable dining establishments that grace our city," stated Marcus Randolph, CEO of Invest Newark. "We're thrilled to provide both Newark residents and visitors the chance to delve into our city's distinctive flavors and uncover its burgeoning food and beverage talents and offerings."
With the valuable support of The Junction at Gateway - Newark's new Restaurant Row - alongside Rutgers University - Newark and the New Jersey Devils, attendees will get to indulge in Newark's booming culinary experience. To sign up to attend, please visit Newark Restaurant Week on Eventbrite. For more information on specials, events and participating restaurants, please visit http://www.newarkrw.com.
Invest Newark, the city's Economic Development Corporation, propels economic growth by championing small businesses, improving internet access, and facilitating real estate development. These endeavors lead to job creation and wealth generation, enhancing the overall welfare of Newark's residents. Distinguished by our unwavering dedication to equity and sustainability, Invest Newark stands apart as a forward-thinking development agency.
