Newark Symphony Hall Unveils "Black Newark" Mural in Honor of Newark's Legendary Performers

With its 100-foot wall that wraps into the rear of the prized performing arts venue, Black Newark invites pedestrians into a nook off Broad Street. The mural will encourage convening and be used for a variety of gathering opportunities by NSH and the community.

"This mural captures the essence of a life force that permeates our city's vibrant history and its powerfully creative present," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "Newark pulses with an unbridled energy for soaring expression. The faces we see on this facade encapsulate our ability to conjure music and poetry from the rhythm of streets steeped in our ancestral spirit. I'm so proud and grateful for the artists and everyone who contributed to this surge of talent splashed across these walls. It is evidence of Newark's determination to write its own story and sing our own song."

Black Newark speaks to the institution's nearly 100-year presence in the community. The primary wall features a montage of figures of impact, both famed and unsung. On the left, a sequence commences with Sarah Vaughn, the Newark native, after whom NSH's 3,500-seat main concert hall was named. The placement and scale honor her upcoming centennial celebration. Following is Henry Lewis, the first Black conductor of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra (NJSO) who strengthened and increased the orchestra's capacity. Lewis also demonstrated a devotion to presenting music to the entire community, approaching New Jersey's neighborhoods, where performances of classical music were virtually unknown.

Centered is Leontyne Price, the first Black soprano to receive international acclaim, who packed the venue on March 25, 1970. Concluding the series is Amiri Baraka, Newark's beloved poet, who created a number of defining texts for Black culture and Woody Shaw, a multi-disciplined jazz musician who grew up in Newark, N.J., and attended Arts High School. Shaw is known as one of the most influential jazz trumpeters and composers of the twentieth century.

A back wall features Jimi Hendrix and recounts April 5, 1968, when the Jimi Hendrix Experience was scheduled to perform at Newark Symphony Hall the day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. After playing one improvisation that he dedicated to MLK, Hendrix left the stage. An additional small façade facing Broad St. includes profiles of Queen Latifah and Celia Cruz, two women who are instrumental to the industry and to uplifting their hometown, and the Newark community.

Tying these walls together are pastel drawings, the depiction of graphic masks, and Adinkra geometric shapes. A Great Blue Heron is centered and has migratory patterns in the wetlands of Ghana and Newark.

"Newark Symphony Hall has always been the beacon for Arts and Entertainment in our city. As this new mural is unveiled, I believe that we are solidifying this notion," said Keith Hamilton, NSH Board Member and City of Newark Senior Manager of Property Management Field Operations. "Black Newark is a beautiful addition to the historical Richness of Newark Symphony Hall. World-renowned artists Ernest Shaw and Gaia continue to produce amazing work together and we as a community are truly grateful and blessed to have partnered with this dynamic duo to bring art and light to this space."

Black Newark was commissioned by the City of Newark Division of Arts and Cultural Affairs, with additional support from the Greater Newark Convention & Visitors Bureau and Invest Newark. The project was managed by Rebecca Pauline Jampol, Co-Director of Project for Empty Space.

