'Newark Winter Village' Returns for Fourth Consecutive Year

"During the holiday season, Newark Winter Village has become a cornerstone of connectivity for our entire region. We are proud and beyond thrilled to have Newark Winter Village and all of its incredible programming back again for a fourth consecutive year," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. Post this

In 2022, the event drew thousands of visitors to Newark's downtown district. Located just outside of Prudential Center, the home arena of the New Jersey Devils, the event is presented by sponsors including Prudential Financial, Newark Happening, Newark City Parks, and The Morgan Family.

"In Newark, we are always looking for ways to create lasting experiences for families that enhance their quality of life. During the holiday season, Newark Winter Village has become a cornerstone of connectivity for our entire region. We are proud and beyond thrilled to have Newark Winter Village and all of its incredible programming back again for a fourth consecutive year," said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. "Join us for this impactful initiative that brings together families and fun into our vibrant downtown area this holiday season."

For the 2023-2024 season, Newark Winter Village will be open from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays to Fridays, and from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free, but reservations and tickets are required for ice skating, go-karting and igloo rentals. Ticket prices are as follows:

Ice Skating (includes skate rentals): $15.00 per adult (age 17 and up), $10.00 per child (under age 17), $10.00 for admission with own skates.

per adult (age 17 and up), per child (under age 17), for admission with own skates. Igloo Rentals: $50 for up to five people, reservations are for one hour.

for up to five people, reservations are for one hour. Go-Karts: $20 per person for general admission.

Food and beverages are available to purchase from local vendors including Neighborhood Scoops, Little Tijuana, Fun Services, Best Spudz, and Hit da Spot. Additional event sponsors include the City of Newark, New Jersey Devils, Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, PSEG, NJPAC, Berger Organization, Iconiq 777, and Optimum.

"Newark Happening is delighted to sponsor Newark Winter Village," said Ricardo Salazar President and CEO of Newark Happening, presenting sponsor of the programming. "The event serves as a wonderful opportunity to highlight local businesses and share our vibrant city. Downtown Newark is filled with activities and offerings, and we look forward to engaging residents and guests over the next few months and beyond!"

To view a full list of activities and make reservations, visit http://www.newarkwintervillage.com.

About Newark Winter Village

Newark Winter Village is an annual holiday event located in Mulberry Commons Park in the heart of the City of Newark. Offering ice skating, go-karting, private igloo rentals, food and more, the annual event draws nearly 10,000 visitors to the region. To learn more, visit http://www.newarkwintervillage.com.

Media Contact

Kate Traina, Violet PR, 9089672117, [email protected], violetpr.com

SOURCE Newark Winter Village