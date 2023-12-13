Newark's BrownMill Company Awarded Matching Grants by Newark Alliance and the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund

"We are immensely grateful for the support the Newark community, JLH and Newark Alliance have shown towards BrownMill's growth over the last few years," said Justis Pitt-Goodson, co-founder and CEO of BrownMill Company. Post this

"We are immensely grateful for the support the Newark community, JLH and Newark Alliance have shown towards BrownMill's growth over the last few years," said Justis Pitt-Goodson, co-founder and CEO of BrownMill Company. "We are excited for this crowdfunding campaign to continue our momentum and strengthen the impact our sustainable legacy will have on Halsey Street, Newark and beyond."

BrownMill is a dedicated lifestyle brand, crafting high-quality, ethically conscious and environmentally friendly clothing that empowers men and women. The company is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and employs ethical and eco-friendly production methods, source materials from trusted suppliers, and energy-efficient techniques. BrownMill also prioritizes community engagement and strives to make a positive global impact.

"The JLH Social Impact Fund is thrilled to support BrownMill Company's continued growth and success through our dollar-for-dollar matching program," said Lauren Holiday, co-founder of the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Fund. "JLH was formed with the mindset of paying it forward, and the community effort that has gone into this crowdfunding campaign has perfectly exemplified what we aim to do. With Newark Alliance's additional support, BrownMill will be better positioned to reach their goal of raising $100,000 by the end of this year."

Jrue and Lauren Holiday launched their Social Impact Fund in 2020 following the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic and protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Its mission is to combat systemic racism and socioeconomic inequality holding back Black communities. JLH supports local Black-led non-profit organizations, city-wide initiatives seeking equitable outcomes for Black and Brown communities, and historically Black colleges and universities in New Orleans, the Los Angeles area and Indianapolis.

"Newark Alliance is thrilled to be contributing $40,000 to the crowdfunding campaign through a dollar-for-dollar match" said Ashley Mays, Chief of Place and Real Estate for the Newark Alliance. "Halsey Street is a cultural and small business hub and BrownMill has made a tremendous positive impact on the community since its opening on Halsey Street two years ago. We are excited to be part of what's to come for its continued growth and standing as a leading clothing brand in Newark and beyond."

Halsey Street is a shopping and entertainment hub located in the heart of downtown Newark's Arts and Education District. BrownMill Atelier became an anchor tenant of the street in June 2021 when it opened its first storefront. Since then, the company has been supported by NBA players, including Holiday, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

Shoppers can participate in BrownMill's crowdfunding campaign by purchasing items on http://www.brownmill.co or visiting the store at 49 Halsey Street, Newark, N.J., throughout December.

BrownMill is an innovative lifestyle brand of luxury clothing touted as a combination of bespoke tailoring and streetwear. All of BrownMill's clothes are produced using recycled textile material from clothing waste, donations, imports, and thrift stores, driven by a strategy of Urban Upcycling. http://www.brownmill.co

The 2020-launched Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, led by NBA champion Jrue Holiday and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, is dedicated to dismantling systemic racism and socioeconomic barriers. The initiative supports local Black-led nonprofits, Black-owned businesses, city-wide initiatives for equitable outcomes, and historically Black colleges and universities in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis. With a focus on cities close to the Holidays' hearts, the Fund demonstrates a steadfast commitment to fostering positive change where needed most.

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at http://www.newark-alliance.org.

